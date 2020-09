Colin on Lakers GM 4 win over Nuggets: 'The gap between LeBron & everyone else is absurd' | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets, and praises LeBron James for his willingness to step up and guard a much younger Jamal Murray. Hear why Colin believes..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:18 Published 1 day ago