Proud Boys Portland Rally Largely Peaceful But Clashes Downtown

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds Protest Rally Planned By Far-Right Neo-Fascist Group Proud Boys In West Philadelphia



The protest was held in Clark Park in West Philadelphia. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:26 Published 1 week ago Police arrest 14 after clashes in Portland



Portland police said in a statement on Sunday they arrested 14 people overnight and that crowd control munitions were used to disperse protesters. This report produced by Chris Dignam. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published on August 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Proud Boys rally draws fewer than expected in Portland Around one thousand supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group, some armed, rallied in Portland, Oregon on Saturday in a largely peaceful event that drew far...

Japan Today 11 hours ago





Tweets about this