Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Proud Boys Portland Rally Largely Peaceful But Clashes Downtown

Newsmax Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group rallied in Portland, Oregon on Saturday in a largely peaceful event but police and left-wing protesters later clashed in the city's downtown. The Proud Boys rally in a north Portland park ended after a few hours of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally 01:29

 Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Protest Rally Planned By Far-Right Neo-Fascist Group Proud Boys In West Philadelphia [Video]

Hundreds Protest Rally Planned By Far-Right Neo-Fascist Group Proud Boys In West Philadelphia

The protest was held in Clark Park in West Philadelphia.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:26Published
Police arrest 14 after clashes in Portland [Video]

Police arrest 14 after clashes in Portland

Portland police said in a statement on Sunday they arrested 14 people overnight and that crowd control munitions were used to disperse protesters. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Proud Boys rally draws fewer than expected in Portland

 Around one thousand supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group, some armed, rallied in Portland, Oregon on Saturday in a largely peaceful event that drew far...
Japan Today


Tweets about this