Biden on Barrett: Affordable Care Act is at stake

Analysis: Trump's Doubled Down On Appealing To His Base. And It's Backfiring



The percentage of voters who see President Donald Trump as conservative has jumped during his presidency compared to his 2016 campaign. But according to CNN contributor Harry Enten, that's not good news for Trump as the general election looms. In efforts to appease the base, Trump has failed to appeal to those outside of it. There are more Democrats and independents than there are Republicans in the electorate.

