Biden on Barrett: Affordable Care Act is at stake

Sunday, 27 September 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the fate of the Affordable Care Act is at stake with President Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court. Justices are scheduled to hear another challenge of the 2010 health care law on Nov. 10. (Sept. 27)
 
News video: What’s At Stake For The Supreme Court?

What's At Stake For The Supreme Court?

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy of supporting reproductive rights, voting rights and the Affordable Care Act are at stake, as Republicans scramble to fill her open seat.

