Biden on Barrett: Affordable Care Act is at stake
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the fate of the Affordable Care Act is at stake with President Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court. Justices are scheduled to hear another challenge of the 2010 health care law on Nov. 10. (Sept. 27)
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden says Trump trying to overturn Obamacare with court pickDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday called on the Senate to reject President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court,..
CBS News
Biden says Trump using court pick as "loophole" to strike down ObamacareBiden said Mr. Trump and Republicans believe "they've found a loophole in the tragedy of Justice Ginsburg's death."
CBS News
Majority of Michigan, Wisconsin voters think RBG Supreme Court seat should not be filled before electionThe poll found Democratic nominee Biden leading Trump among likely voters 52%-44% in Michigan, and 54%-44% in Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com
Dwayne Johnson backs Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, his first presidential endorsementDwyane Johnson announced Sunday that he's endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the first time he's ever publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Analysis: Trump's Doubled Down On Appealing To His Base. And It's Backfiring
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Watch live: Trump holds news conference after announcing SCOTUS pickMr. Trump announced Saturday he intends to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Coons says he'll press Barrett on Obamacare at confirmation hearingDemocratic Senator Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he'll question Amy Coney Barrett about previous comments questioning rulings..
CBS News
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Obamacare Returns as Galvanizing Issue After Ginsburg Death, Barrett NominationThe health law had slipped in voter priorities, but the Supreme Court vacancy and November arguments in a case challenging its constitutionality, have given the..
NYTimes.com
9/27: Meadows, Coons, JohnsonThis week on "Face the Nation," the countdown to election day continues and a political fight over President Trump's Supreme Court nominee begins.
CBS News
