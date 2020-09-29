Global  
 

NYC Daily Coronavirus Positivity Rate Rises Above 3%

Gothamist Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
NYC Daily Coronavirus Positivity Rate Rises Above 3%Student has his temperature taken before entering PS 179 elementary school in the Kensington neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The mayor has said that the city's public schools would not open if the positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average climbed to 3%. [ more › ]
News video: Coronavirus in Nevada
News video: Coronavirus in Nevada

Coronavirus in Nevada 00:25

 More than 78,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nevada since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state health department. More than 1,500 people have died. The department has not released data for survival rates statewide. Right now the state's cumulative test...

