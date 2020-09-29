Why Shannen Doherty Is Still Working and Fighting Amid Stage 4 Cancer: ‘I’m Not Ready for Pasture’ Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Shannen Doherty gave an update on her stage IV breast cancer in the October issue of Elle, telling the magazine that she’s still fighting.



“It’s like anybody with Stage IV faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture,” she said.“I’m not ready for pasture. I’ve got a lot of life in me.”



The “BH90210” star said she feels “very, very healthy” and is still working on projects both as an actress and as a breast cancer patient advocate. “It’s hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years.”



*Also Read:* Shannen Doherty Says Her Breast Cancer Has Returned: 'I'm Stage 4' (Video)



Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and went into remission a year later. She announced on “Good Morning America” back in February that the disease had since returned and is now stage IV, a matter she decided to take public amid a legal battle with her insurance company.



“I’d rather people hear it from me,” Doherty said at the time. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic … I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn’t want them to know yet.”



