Early Addition: Proud Boys Celebrate Online After Trump Refuses To Condemn White Supremacy
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () 56 Leonard Street
Because Trump wouldn't disavow white supremacists, check out today's midday links: debate recaps, memes ruin the world, conspiracy theory psychology, "Minari" trailer, tap dancing dog, and more. [ more › ]
The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white supremacy. Business Insider reports that the president said "Proud Boys - stand back and stand by."...
During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group..