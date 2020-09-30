Early Addition: Proud Boys Celebrate Online After Trump Refuses To Condemn White Supremacy

Global  
 

Gothamist Wednesday, 30 September 2020
56 Leonard Street

Because Trump wouldn't disavow white supremacists, check out today's midday links: debate recaps, memes ruin the world, conspiracy theory psychology, "Minari" trailer, tap dancing dog, and more. [ more › ]
News video: The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment 00:31

 The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white supremacy. Business Insider reports that the president said "Proud Boys - stand back and stand by."...

