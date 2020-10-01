|
Study Finds ‘Single Largest Driver’ of Coronavirus Misinformation: Trump
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Cornell University researchers analyzing 38 million English-language articles about the pandemic found that President Trump was the largest driver of the “infodemic.”
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump supreme court pick: conservative Amy Coney Barrett nominated
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 06:03Published
Michelle Obama reacts to Trump-Biden debate, calls on followers to take actionMichelle Obama is sympathizing with viewers of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. She also encourages others to vote.
USATODAY.com
Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:23Published
Joe Biden Experiences Record Fundraising After Presidential Debate
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this