You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stocks drop after President Trump and First Lady test positive for coronavirus



Stocks drop after President Trump and First Lady test positive for coronavirus. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:59 Published 2 hours ago President & First Lady Both Test Positive For The Coronavirus



President & First Lady Both Test Positive For The Coronavirus Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:29 Published 3 hours ago President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for COVID-19



The president and first lady have tested positive for COVID-19. CBS 2 has team coverage after the news was announced on Twitter. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:34 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this