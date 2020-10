You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources High-Profile Attorney Steve Barnes, Woman Reportedly Die In Plane Crash



High-profile attorney Steve Barnes has reportedly died in a plane crash in upstate New York. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:30 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes Law Firm, Dies in Plane Crash Mr. Barnes, one half of the personal injury firm known for its infectious jingle, was flying a small plane when it crashed in upstate New York, killing him and a...

NYTimes.com 5 hours ago



Steve Barnes, attorney known for catchy TV jingle, dies in small plane crash in New York state Steve Barnes, an attorney best known for a catchy TV jingle advertising the law firm Cellino & Barnes, died in a small plane crash in New York.

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this