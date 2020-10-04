Global  
 

Steve Barnes, prominent N.Y.-based personal injury lawyer, killed with niece in plane crash

CTV News Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Personal injury attorney Steve Barnes, whose law firm Cellino & Barnes was known on two U.S. coasts for its catchy TV jingle, was killed Friday in a small plane crash in western New York.
 High-profile attorney Steve Barnes has died in a plane crash in upstate New York.

