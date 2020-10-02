|
Cellino & Barnes attorney Steve Barnes dies in plane crash with his niece
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Cellino and Barnes was one of the country's largest personal injury law firms.
Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes Law Firm, Dies in Plane Crash
Mr. Barnes, one half of the personal injury firm known for its infectious jingle, was flying a small plane when it crashed in upstate New York, killing him and a...
NYTimes.com
Attorney Steve Barnes dies in Genesee County plane crash
Barnes was reportedly piloting his single-engine plane — a Socate TBM 700 — from Buffalo to Manchester, N.H.
bizjournals
Steve Barnes, attorney known for catchy TV jingle, dies in small plane crash in New York state
Steve Barnes, an attorney best known for a catchy TV jingle advertising the law firm Cellino & Barnes, died in a small plane crash in New York.
USATODAY.com
