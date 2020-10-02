Global  
 

Cellino & Barnes attorney Steve Barnes dies in plane crash with his niece

Upworthy Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Cellino and Barnes was one of the country's largest personal injury law firms.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Steve Barnes, Of Cellino & Barnes, Dies In Plane Crash Near Buffalo

Steve Barnes, Of Cellino & Barnes, Dies In Plane Crash Near Buffalo 00:29

 High-profile attorney Steve Barnes has died in a plane crash in upstate New York.

 Mr. Barnes, one half of the personal injury firm known for its infectious jingle, was flying a small plane when it crashed in upstate New York, killing him and a...
 Barnes was reportedly piloting his single-engine plane — a Socate TBM 700 — from Buffalo to Manchester, N.H.
 Steve Barnes, an attorney best known for a catchy TV jingle advertising the law firm Cellino & Barnes, died in a small plane crash in New York.  
