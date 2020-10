NY Attorney Steve Barnes, Of Cellino & Barnes, Dies In Small Plane Crash Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Steve Barnes, one half of prominent Buffalo, N.Y.-based law firm Cellino & Barnes, died in a plane crash on Friday, as confirmed by numerous outlets and his former legal partner Ross Cellino. Barnes, a registered pilot, was found dead along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes. The plane, which had been coming from Manchester, N.H., crashed