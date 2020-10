You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Where you can and can't post political signs along the road



Driving around metro Detroit right now, you’re likely to see political signs supporting candidates on both sides of the aisle. There are some rules when it comes to where you place those signs along.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:24 Published 6 days ago Medina County Democrats offering cash reward after Biden/Harris signs stolen, threatening letters sent to residents



Medina County Democrats are offering two cash rewards for the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for acts of political intimidation within the county after yard signs were destroyed and.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:12 Published 3 weeks ago Teen becomes local hero cleaning dirty road signs and cutting back overgrown hedges



A teenage boy annoyed by road signs left dirty and hedges overgrown during lockdown has become a local hero after going on a mission to clean them all up. Joseph Beer, 15, noticed dozens of neglected.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on August 17, 2020

Tweets about this