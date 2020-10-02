Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video)President Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said on Friday after Trump developed symptoms following his positive COVID-19 test.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

In a brief video, filmed at some point Friday afternoon but released shortly after he departed the White House for Walter Reed, Trump said, “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

A White House spokesperson also said there would not be a transfer of power from Trump to Vice President Mike Pence while the President was at the hospital.

*Also Read:* COVID-19: Which Political Figures Have Tested Positive

Late Friday night, Sean Conley, physician to the president, said in a statement that Trump is “doing very well,” and has not needed supplemental oxygen. Conley said also that Friday night, Trump has received his first dose of Remdesivir therapy.

Earlier on Friday, Trump’s physician issued a letter that said the president took a “single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” — an experimental treatment — as well as zinc, vitamin D, famotidine (the generic name for Pepcid), melatonin and aspirin. The letter described Trump as “fatigued but in good spirits” and First Lady Melania Trump as having a “mild cough and headache.”

According to two people close to Trump who spoke with the New York Times, the president has a “low-grade fever, nasal congestion and a cough.”

The White House strictly limited the video feed of Trump walking out to Marine One, but journalists at the scene released images shortly after.

Trump first disclosed he and the First Lady had tested positive for COVID-19 late on Thursday. Since then, at least three White House reporters have also tested positive for COVID-19, while Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden — who was near Trump on Tuesday during the first presidential debate — have tested negative.



pic.twitter.com/B4H105KVSs

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

ABC White House Corespondent: 'We Really Can't Trust' Official Updates on Trump's Health (Video)

3 White House Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19

COVID-19: Which Political Figures Have Tested Positive
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: President Trump remains in Walter Reed Hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump remains in Walter Reed Hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis 00:34

 President Trump remains in Walter Reed Hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital [Video]

White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital

White House physician Sean P. Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital, saying he was "doing very well."

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors [Video]

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Here's how late-night comics addressed President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Here's how late-night comics addressed President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Late-night comics couldn’t resist making a few jokes after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, but some got serious.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid: I think I'm doing very well, says Trump

 US President Donald Trump, in a video shared on Twitter on Friday evening, said he thinks that he is "doing very well" and thanked people for their support after...
IndiaTimes

Trump speaks in video message before leaving for hospital

 Before leaving for Walter Reed medical center, President Donald Trump recorded a video message he later shared on Twitter. CNN's Jeremy...
Upworthy


Tweets about this