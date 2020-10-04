|
What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld?
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld tells 60 Minutes what he is most proud of in his storied career.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jerry Seinfeld American stand-up comedian and actor
Jerry Seinfeld on defending New York"We don't care if things are tough. Everything is always tough. It's tough to live here," Seinfeld tells Jon Wertheim. See the full interview, Sunday.
CBS News
From the archives: Seinfeld on 60 MinutesIn 1997, Jerry Seinfeld tells 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft: "The fact that I bet on myself and didn't lose is a pretty deep reward."
CBS News
Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this