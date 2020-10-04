What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld?

"We don't care if things are tough. Everything is always tough. It's tough to live here," Seinfeld tells Jon Wertheim. See the full interview, Sunday.

In 1997, Jerry Seinfeld tells 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft: "The fact that I bet on myself and didn't lose is a pretty deep reward."

Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York Jerry Seinfeld has attacked a former New York comedy club boss after he declared the Big Apple's comedy scene to be 'completely dead' on LinkedIn earlier this month, insisting the city's cellar and basement venues will never rebound from the coronavirus shutdown, and revealing he has relocated his business to Florida.

Jerry Seinfeld's New Book in 25 Years Explores His Best Work in Comedy



Since his first performance at the legendary New York nightclub “Catch a Rising Star” as a twenty-one-year-old college student in fall of 1975, Jerry Seinfeld has written his own material and saved.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:15 Published 4 days ago

Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld on his new book and forty-five years in comedy



Since his first performance at the legendary New York nightclub “Catch a Rising Star” as a twenty-one-year-old college student in fall of 1975, Jerry Seinfeld has written his own material and saved.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 04:46 Published 1 week ago