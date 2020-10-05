Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on President Trump's Bedminster event and mitigating crisis

CBS News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
New Jersey's Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his state's handling of President Trump's visit to Bedminster on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis 00:28

 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging anyone who attended President Donald Trump's event in Bedminster on Thursday to take precautions after Trump and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Goes on Twitter 'Roid Rage' Encouraging People to Vote (For Him)

 President Trump was up and at 'em this morning with one message on his mind that he felt the need to repeat over and over and over AND OVER again -- America,..
TMZ.com
Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday [Video]

Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday. Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said that he has not had any fevers since Friday morning. Trump suffered significant oxygen drops on Friday and Saturday while battling the coronavirus. Trump, who has been hospitalized since Friday, tweeted on Saturday that he was "feeling well."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Trump campaign goes virtual after president's COVID diagnosis, Biden temporarily stops attack ads

 While President Trump is staying at Walter Reed Medical Center, his campaign is moving ahead with virtual events less than a month before the election...
CBS News
President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible [Video]

President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible

President Donald Trump's condition is continuing to improve as he fights a coronavirus infection, doctors say.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:50Published

Phil Murphy Phil Murphy American businessman and diplomat, 56th Governor of New Jersey

USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots [Video]

USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots

[NFA] Ahead of a presidential election that could see up to half of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is warning some states that they need to provide more time for those votes to be counted. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail [Video]

NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state will mail a ballot to every voter in New Jersey for November's elections.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Guess Who This Cheesin' Kid Turned Into!

 Before this cheesin' child became one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he was just another cute kid smiling for his school pictures in Newark, New..
TMZ.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump campaign fundraiser in spotlight

 State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on..
New Zealand Herald

Chris Christie is the latest in Trump circle to get virus

 Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday morning – the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President..
WorldNews
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus. Christie helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election earlier this week. He said on Friday that no one was wearing masks in the room as they prepped the President.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Bedminster, New Jersey Bedminster, New Jersey Township in Somerset County, New Jersey, United States

SNL star Joe Piscopo glad Trump attended NJ event

 Comedian Joe Piscopo attended the fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday, which he described as a small gathering for President Donald Trump's friends...
USATODAY.com

US Senate candidate recounts Trump's NJ fundraiser

 A U.S. Senate candidate from New Jersey attended the private fundraiser at President Trump's Bedminster golf resort. He describes the event as following all..
USATODAY.com
What Trump Did When A Reporter Challenged Him On A Lie He's Told Over 150 Times [Video]

What Trump Did When A Reporter Challenged Him On A Lie He's Told Over 150 Times

After publicly telling a particular lie over 150 times, President Donald Trump was challenged by a reporter. According to CNN, Trump abruptly ended a Saturday news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, by walking out. The lie had to do with veterans' health care and the Veterans Choice program. Trump has consistently told audiences he is the one who passed it.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Eye Opener: Questions remain about President Trump's health

 President Trump made a surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center, as Democrats and others call for more transparency about his health...
CBS News

Voters Dread Election: ‘It’s Going to Be Hell No Matter What’

 For both Democrats and Republicans, there is a sense of foreboding about what the next few months could bring a country already battered by a virus and economic..
NYTimes.com

Married Democratic candidate for Senate caught sexting with another woman, refuses to drop out of ...

 A North Carolina Senate race has been thrown into a tailspin after the Republican incumbent tested positive for Covid-19, and the Democratic challenger admitted..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

POTUS Continues COVID-19 Treatment, White House Releases New Pictures [Video]

POTUS Continues COVID-19 Treatment, White House Releases New Pictures

President Trump is again waking up inside a Maryland military hospital, as he continues his treatment for the coronavirus. (4:11)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:10Published
Our Cartoon President S03E14 [Video]

Our Cartoon President S03E14

Our Cartoon President 3x14 - Next on Episode 14 Season 3 - Promo trailer HD - Cartoon Chuck Schumer and Cartoon Nancy Pelosi trap Cartoon Joe Biden on an Amtrak train to nowhere...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published
COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated [Video]

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden visits Miami's Little Havana, Haiti ahead of national town hall from key swing state of Florida

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Miami’s Little Havana and Little Haiti ahead of a televised town hall Monday, as the former...
FOXNews.com

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on President Trump's Bedminster event and mitigating crisis

 New Jersey's Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his state's handling of President Trump's visit to Bedminster on Thursday.
CBS News

Has US Election Become A Contest Between Bank Accounts? – OpEd

Has US Election Become A Contest Between Bank Accounts? – OpEd n September, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg announced plans [1] to spend at least $100 million in the battleground state of Florida to help elect...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this