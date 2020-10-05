New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on President Trump's Bedminster event and mitigating crisis

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19



CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus. Christie helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election earlier this week. He said on Friday that no one was wearing masks in the room as they prepped the President.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970