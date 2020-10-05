|
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on President Trump's Bedminster event and mitigating crisis
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
New Jersey's Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his state's handling of President Trump's visit to Bedminster on Thursday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Goes on Twitter 'Roid Rage' Encouraging People to Vote (For Him)President Trump was up and at 'em this morning with one message on his mind that he felt the need to repeat over and over and over AND OVER again -- America,..
TMZ.com
Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Trump campaign goes virtual after president's COVID diagnosis, Biden temporarily stops attack adsWhile President Trump is staying at Walter Reed Medical Center, his campaign is moving ahead with virtual events less than a month before the election...
CBS News
President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:50Published
Phil Murphy American businessman and diplomat, 56th Governor of New Jersey
USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27Published
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
Guess Who This Cheesin' Kid Turned Into!Before this cheesin' child became one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he was just another cute kid smiling for his school pictures in Newark, New..
TMZ.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump campaign fundraiser in spotlightState health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on..
New Zealand Herald
Chris Christie is the latest in Trump circle to get virusFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday morning – the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President..
WorldNews
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Bedminster, New Jersey Township in Somerset County, New Jersey, United States
SNL star Joe Piscopo glad Trump attended NJ eventComedian Joe Piscopo attended the fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday, which he described as a small gathering for President Donald Trump's friends...
USATODAY.com
US Senate candidate recounts Trump's NJ fundraiserA U.S. Senate candidate from New Jersey attended the private fundraiser at President Trump's Bedminster golf resort. He describes the event as following all..
USATODAY.com
What Trump Did When A Reporter Challenged Him On A Lie He's Told Over 150 Times
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:49Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Eye Opener: Questions remain about President Trump's healthPresident Trump made a surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center, as Democrats and others call for more transparency about his health...
CBS News
Voters Dread Election: ‘It’s Going to Be Hell No Matter What’For both Democrats and Republicans, there is a sense of foreboding about what the next few months could bring a country already battered by a virus and economic..
NYTimes.com
Married Democratic candidate for Senate caught sexting with another woman, refuses to drop out of ...A North Carolina Senate race has been thrown into a tailspin after the Republican incumbent tested positive for Covid-19, and the Democratic challenger admitted..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this