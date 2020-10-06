Global  
 

President Trump removes mask, releases videos in return to White House from Walter Reed

CBS News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
President Trump returned to the White House on Monday, releasing a video that urged people to "get out there" and not "be afraid" of the coronavirus. He also removed his mask, later releasing a propaganda-style video of his return. Ben Tracy reports.
