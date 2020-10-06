|
President Trump removes mask, releases videos in return to White House from Walter Reed
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
President Trump returned to the White House on Monday, releasing a video that urged people to "get out there" and not "be afraid" of the coronavirus. He also removed his mask, later releasing a propaganda-style video of his return. Ben Tracy reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Doctor discusses Trump's release from Walter Reed, his aggressive treatments and road to recoveryChief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the decision to release the president from Walter Reed hospital after three..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Trump returns to White House after three days in hospitalPresident Trump returned to the White House Monday evening, where he immediately removed his mask and recorded a video telling Americans to not "be afraid" of..
CBS News
Joe Biden pushes back at President Trump for downplaying masks, says wearing one is "patriotic"After President Trump's mask photo op on the White House balcony, his Democratic rival is emphasizing the importance of masks. In a NBC News town hall, former..
CBS News
Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:37Published
Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
Ben Tracy American television reporter
Special Report: Doctors give update as Trump prepares to leave hospitalDoctors at Walter Reed Medical Center gave a briefing on President Trump's condition after Mr. Trump announced plans to return to the White House to continue his..
CBS News
Conflicting information from White House and doctors causes confusion as Trump battles COVID-19As President Trump heads into the fourth day of his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, White House officials and the president's doctors try to clean up a..
CBS News
Questions about Trump's COVID hospitalizationBen Tracy reports the latest on the president's coronavirus diagnosis.
CBS News
Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosisPresident Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this