Top Trump Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Quarantining For Five Days
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
'Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating'
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
White House Press Secretary tests positive for COVID-19 00:23
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes days after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.
