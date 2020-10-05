Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top Trump Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Quarantining For Five Days

Daily Caller Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
'Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: White House Press Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

White House Press Secretary tests positive for COVID-19 00:23

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes days after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19

Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to President Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:19Published
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

Days after President Trump tested positive, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:00Published
Level Green Elementary School Closed For 14 Days Following More Positive Coronavirus Tests [Video]

Level Green Elementary School Closed For 14 Days Following More Positive Coronavirus Tests

In total, five staff members at the school have tested positive within the last two weeks.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Top Trump Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive for COVID

 President Donald Trump's senior adviser and speechwriter had previously tested negative
VOA News

Trump's Top Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 Stephen Miller has coronavirus. The top aide to President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, and is the latest White House official to have COVID-19,...
Just Jared

Trump Senior Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive for COVID-19

 The coronavirus outbreak in the White House continues to spread -- Stephen Miller, one of President Trump's most trusted advisers, is the latest to contract the...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this