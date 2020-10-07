|
Jon Bon Jovi on "2020" album, new song about Black Lives Matter movement, and family
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Grammy award-winning band Bon Jovi recently released its highly anticipated new album. Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi discusses how the pandemic and the death of George Floyd inspired the songs on the band's most topical record to date, "2020."
|
|
