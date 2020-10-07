Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jon Bon Jovi on "2020" album, new song about Black Lives Matter movement, and family

CBS News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Grammy award-winning band Bon Jovi recently released its highly anticipated new album. Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi discusses how the pandemic and the death of George Floyd inspired the songs on the band's most topical record to date, "2020."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bon Jovi Bon Jovi Rock band from the United States

Bon Jovi bears witness to history with '2020'

 In his most socially conscious album to date, Bon Jovi bears witness to history with "2020." Calling the collection a "moment in time," he references COVID-19,..
USATODAY.com

Jon Bon Jovi: 'My hair is turning grey. I'm cool with that'

 Aged 58, Bon Jovi has written his most political album yet. "I had to bear witness," he tells the BBC.
BBC News

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Megan Thee Stallion sends powerful message in 'SNL' performance: 'Protect Black women'

 Megan Thee Stallion's solo debut of "Savage" on the premiere of "Saturday Night Live" spoke volumes about Breonna Taylor and Black Lives Matter.
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter: Audio reveals final moments before Breonna Taylor's death

 Louisville police said they knocked and identified themselves for a minute or more before bursting into Breonna Taylor's apartment, but her boyfriend said he did..
New Zealand Herald

Maren Morris calls for reform in new protest song inspired by BLM movement, her newborn son

 In her new single, "Better Than We Found It," country music superstar Maren Morris speaks out about the state of the country. The music video for the protest..
CBS News

Man asks forgiveness in racist Mich. home attack

 A white man accused of firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who put a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window is asking for..
USATODAY.com

Grammy Award Grammy Award Accolade by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States

Rock musician Lenny Kravitz writes about his early life in new memoir

 Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Lenny Kravitz joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new memoir "Let Love Rule," on sale October 6. It takes readers..
CBS News

Lenny Kravitz on finding his voice

 Having written an introspective new memoir, "Let Love Rule," the Grammy-winning singer talks about his struggles with identity, the road to rock stardom, and his..
CBS News

Deborah Cox Talks 'Nobody's Supposed to Be Here' Challenge

 Deborah Cox finds herself front and center of a new social media challenge that's been all the rage ... and so far, she's impressed by what she's seeing. The..
TMZ.com

George Floyd George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George Floyd

 Amnesty International has delivered more than one million signatures from around the world to US Attorney General William Barr demanding justice for George..
WorldNews

Stephen Jackson On Social Justice, George Floyd, 'Wish I Could Get My Twin Back'

 Ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson says his fight for social justice is just getting started ... telling TMZ Sports it's become his mission to be there for those who..
TMZ.com

Ex-Cops in George Floyd Case Request Change of Venue Citing Angry Crowd

 The 4 accused ex-cops involved in George Floyd's death are asking for a change of venue for their trial ... saying the crowds of citizens outside the courthouse..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

A 'Folklore'-obsessed 'Taylor Swift dad' is taking over TikTok [Video]

A 'Folklore'-obsessed 'Taylor Swift dad' is taking over TikTok

TikToker Brook Levine’s dad is apparently obsessed with Swift’s latest album — and now, the internet is obsessed with him, too.Levine first shared a clip of her dad on July 30, less than a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published
Shawn Mendes' new era plus Blackpink, Bon Jovi albums highlight New Music Friday [Video]

Shawn Mendes' new era plus Blackpink, Bon Jovi albums highlight New Music Friday

Shawn Mendes drops the title track to his upcoming album "Wonder." Plus, Blackpink and Bon Jovi release LPs and BTS hops on the "Savage Love" remix.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:14Published
Jon Bon Jovi On Recording With Prince Harry [Video]

Jon Bon Jovi On Recording With Prince Harry

Bon Jovi have just released their new album '2020', which includes a very special collaboration with the Duke of Sussex and the Invictus Games choir on the charity track "Unbroken". While chatting with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:52Published

Related news from verified sources

USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George Floyd

USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George Floyd Amnesty International has delivered more than one million signatures from around the world to US Attorney General William Barr demanding justice for George...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTMZ.com

Eskimo Pie changes 'derogatory' name in wake of George Floyd protests in US

Eskimo Pie changes 'derogatory' name in wake of George Floyd protests in US An iconic ice cream brand is changing its name after the company acknowledged the name was offensive three months ago.From 2021, the US version of the Eskimo Pie...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NPRBelfast TelegraphJerusalem Post

Bon Jovi bears witness to history with '2020'

 In his most socially conscious album to date, Bon Jovi bears witness to history with "2020." Calling the collection a "moment in time," he references COVID-19,...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this