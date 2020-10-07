Global  
 

Boston delays school reopening plan as virus surge

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Mixed emotions in Boston as the next phase of the Boston Public Schools reopening plan is delayed because the city's coronavirus positivity rate has climbed higher than 4%. Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Wednesday. (Oct. 7)
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Boston Pauses School Reopening Plan Due To Rise In Coronavirus Cases

Boston Pauses School Reopening Plan Due To Rise In Coronavirus Cases

 Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Wednesday, citing the city's 4.1 percent 7-day positivity rate.

AI predicts patients at highest risk for severe pain, increased opioid use post-surgery

AI predicts patients at highest risk for severe pain, increased opioid use post-surgery

Artificial intelligence (AI) used in machine learning models can predict which patients are at highest risk for severe pain after surgery, and help determine who would most benefit from personalised pain management plans that use non-opioid alternatives, suggests new research. The research was presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020 annual meeting. Some patients experience more severe pain after surgery and need higher doses of opioids for longer periods of time, which increases their risk for opioid abuse disorder. By knowing which patients are at higher risk for severe post-surgical pain, physician anesthesiologists can create an anaesthesia plan using non-opioid alternatives - such as nerve blocks, epidurals and other medications - to more effectively address pain and reduce the need for opioids. "We plan to integrate the models with our electronic medical records to provide a prediction of post-surgical pain for each patient," said Mieke A. Soens, M.D., lead author of the study and an anesthesiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and anesthesiology instructor at Harvard Medical School, Boston.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Authorities in Massachusetts capture runaway emu

 An emu that was spotted roaming the streets of a Massachusetts city has been corralled by authorities. The emu was reported Wednesday morning in Haverhill, about..
USATODAY.com

Salt Bae's Boston Restaurant Shut Down for COVID Safety Violations

 Salt Bae is endangering his customers when it comes to COVID-19 -- at least according to Boston authorities, who just shut down his restaurant there. City..
TMZ.com

WBZ Evening News Update For October 7

WBZ Evening News Update For October 7

Patriots cancel practice after Stephon Gilmore tests positive for coronavirus; Boston pauses school reopening plan as coronavirus cases rise in the city; Woman dies after she was pulled from house fire..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:56Published
Day 1 Of School In Boston Is Complete, Even Though Some Don't Have Chromebooks Yet

Day 1 Of School In Boston Is Complete, Even Though Some Don't Have Chromebooks Yet

Schools will start with remote learning and plan to move to a hybrid system in October. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:29Published
Boston To Start School Year Remotely, Move To Hybrid Model In October

Boston To Start School Year Remotely, Move To Hybrid Model In October

Teachers and families are scrambling after the plan was released. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:52Published

Boston delays school reopening plan after virus cases surge

 BOSTON (AP) — Boston is delaying plans to reopen the city's schools after the city's coronavirus positivity rate climbed higher than 4%, Mayor Marty Walsh...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comDaily Caller

City Scenes: Remembering Boston's Great Scott

 Great Scott, the gritty little club in Boston's Allston neighborhood, will not reopen after the pandemic. This oral history dives into the club's 44-year-long...
NPR

Why a Boston developer is betting big – $125M – on Morrisville

 A Boston developer plans to put "a lot of money" into its premiere project in the Triangle. Here's what it's planning.
bizjournals


