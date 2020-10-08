Global  
 

Breaking down the 2020 vice presidential debate

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
With less than a month to go before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the only vice presidential debate of 2020. “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell leads CBS News’ post-debate coverage.
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: VP debate safety questioned after what happened in Cleveland and more

VP debate safety questioned after what happened in Cleveland and more 03:14

 The Vice-Presidential Debate will be held tonight. After what happened in Cleveland with the Presidential Debate and President Trump testing positive shortly afterward, tonight’s event will look very different. But, one medical expert wonders if the debate should happen in the first place.

VP debate takeaways: Covid, stacked courts and a very sticky fly dominate low-key encounter between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

 In normal times, US vice presidential debates don't matter much. But in an election year as wild as 2020, everything is magnified.Vice President Mike Pence on..
New Zealand Herald
VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US [Video]

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and said, "I must tell you this that the presumption is here consistently from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that America is systematically racist. This is great insult. I want everyone to know who put on uniform of law and enforcement everyday that I and President Trump are with you." Senator Harris shut him down by giving examples of Trump's 'behaviour' towards protesters and said, "I am not here to be lectured by the Vice President. I am only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted from sexual assault to homicide." She called out Trump for 'insulting' protesters and said, "This is who we have as a President and America deserves better. Joe Biden would be the President who'll bring our country together and he recognises beauty in our diversity. "

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published
US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence [Video]

US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump made it clear that we're going to listen to the science. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would put us back in Paris climate accord, they would impose new green deal which would crush American energy. US has reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord. We've done it through innovation and natural gas." While Senator Kamala Harris said, "This (Trump) administration doesn't believe in science."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

"Red & Blue": Takeaways from the 2020 vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the vice presidential debate on Wednesday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
CBS News

Mike Pence, Peerless Trump Defender, Confronts His Limits in Debate

 During an orderly debate, the vice president deflected criticism of the Trump administration’s pandemic response, something Kamala Harris said “clearly”..
NYTimes.com

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
CBS News

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
CBS News

Whistleblower Rick Bright: The 60 Minutes interview

 Dr. Rick Bright says he's trained his entire life to recognize outbreaks and viruses. But when he sounded the alarm about the impending coronavirus pandemic, he..
CBS News

Special Report: Trump returns to the White House after testing positive for coronavirus

 President Trump, just days after testing positive for the coronavirus and receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, has returned to..
CBS News

VP debate fact check: Pence and Harris on Supreme Court, Swine Flu and more

 Harris and Pence met in Salt Lake City in their only debate before the presidential election.
CBS News

Pence and Harris prepare to face off in one and only vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris will take the debate stage in Salt Lake City — with coronavirus precautions..
CBS News

Former Bernie Sanders press secretary previews VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris face off in their first and only vice presidential debate tonight in Salt Lake City. Briahna Joy Gray, the..
CBS News

Man Pleads Guilty to Killing and Burning a Utah College Student

 Under a plea deal, Ayoola A. Ajayi, 32, will avoid a possible death sentence and will be sentenced to life in prison without parole later this month, prosecutors..
NYTimes.com

The VP debate: Red, white and blue — and plexiglass

 The stage in Utah has been set with all the trappings of a modern United States political debate: Red, white and blue carpets, a backdrop of the Declaration of..
New Zealand Herald

Pence, Harris to clash in VP debate amid virus outbreak at White House

 US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris are set to face off in their only debate, as Donald Trump's coronavirus..
WorldNews

Full: First vice presidential debate of 2020 between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence [Video]

Full: First vice presidential debate of 2020 between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence squared off in the first vice presidential debate of 2020 in Salt Lake City. Watch it again in its entirety.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 29:43Published
Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence differ on COVID-19 response and plans [Video]

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence differ on COVID-19 response and plans

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence offer competing viewpoints on America's COVID-19 response.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 01:13Published
Preview Of Vice-Presidential Debate [Video]

Preview Of Vice-Presidential Debate

KDKA's Jon Delano previews the vice-presidential debate.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:00Published

VP Debate Gets Heated After Pence Accuses Harris of ‘Slander’ Against Trump on Military, Susan Page Jumps in to Enforce Rules

 Things got pretty animated during the mostly muted vice presidential debate Wednesday night during an exchange between *Kamala Harris* and *Mike Pence* on...
Mediaite Also reported by •Mid-DayCBS News

"I'm speaking": Kamala Harris rebukes Pence at debate

 According to a CBS News tally of the whole debate, Pence interrupted Harris twice as many times.
CBS News Also reported by •The AgeJust Jared

Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris claims fact-checked

 Face-off between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris covered coronavirus, the economy and the environment.
BBC News Also reported by •FOXNews.comCTV NewsCBS NewsJust Jared

