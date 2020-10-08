Global  
 

This Day in History: Oct. 8

FOXNews.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The New York Yankees' Don Larsen pitches the only perfect game in World Series history. The House of Representatives triggers an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton.
News video: Lamar Jackson Reaches 5K Yards Passing, 2K Yards Rushing Quicker Than Anyone In NFL History

Lamar Jackson Reaches 5K Yards Passing, 2K Yards Rushing Quicker Than Anyone In NFL History 00:27

 Jackson reached 5,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing faster than any NFL player in history. He reached these stats in his 35th career game, surpassing Michael Vick.

