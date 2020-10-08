Global  
 

Full 2020 vice presidential debate

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020
Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday faced off in the first and only 2020 vice presidential debate. The two were separated by plexiglass barriers after President Trump and several White House officials tested positive for the coronavirus.
 Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence squared off in the first vice presidential debate of 2020 in Salt Lake City. Watch it again in its entirety.

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris square off in civil debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris have faced off in what was a largely civil vicepresidential debate, contrasting the chaotic encounter between their runningmates Donald Trump and Joe Biden last week. The debate was dominated by theTrump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, while the twocandidates also locked horns over racism, Mr Trump's taxes and Supreme Courtnominations among other topics.

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly. The insect briefly buzzed around the stage where Mike Penceand Kamala Harris were debating before landing and staying on Mr Pence’s head.It went unmentioned onstage, with the pair continuing to focus on thediscussion of systemic racism in the justice system. But as the insect took upresidence on Mr Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate.

VP debate takeaways: Covid, stacked courts and a very sticky fly dominate low-key encounter between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

 In normal times, US vice presidential debates don't matter much. But in an election year as wild as 2020, everything is magnified.Vice President Mike Pence on..
 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two sparred..
 Former deputy assistant Secretary of State and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton, Philippe Reines joins Elaine Quijano to discuss how Senator Kamala Harris might..
VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and said, "I must tell you this that the presumption is here consistently from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that America is systematically racist. This is great insult. I want everyone to know who put on uniform of law and enforcement everyday that I and President Trump are with you." Senator Harris shut him down by giving examples of Trump's 'behaviour' towards protesters and said, "I am not here to be lectured by the Vice President. I am only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted from sexual assault to homicide." She called out Trump for 'insulting' protesters and said, "This is who we have as a President and America deserves better. Joe Biden would be the President who'll bring our country together and he recognises beauty in our diversity. "

US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump made it clear that we're going to listen to the science. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would put us back in Paris climate accord, they would impose new green deal which would crush American energy. US has reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord. We've done it through innovation and natural gas." While Senator Kamala Harris said, "This (Trump) administration doesn't believe in science."

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence clash, but in a civilized way

 Our View: The vice presidential debate pitted a kinder, gentler Donald Trump against a former prosecutor turned senator. It wasn't a 'no-fly' zone.
CBS News fact checks the Pence-Harris vice presidential debate

 CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett reviews three fact checks of the first and only vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Senator..
'The messaging has to be based on trust': American Lung Association seeks to dispel COVID-19 misinformation

 Amid a White House outbreak and misinformation about COVID-19, the American Lung Association is offering guidance for dealing with the coronavirus.
 
Donald Trump hails virus treatment

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited an experimental drug treatmentwith helping his recovery from Covid-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a“blessing in disguise" for the nation's battle against the pandemic — eventhough there is no way for the president or his doctors to know that the drughad any effect. In a new White House video posted Wednesday evening, Trumpsaid his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that hecredited for his improved condition.

Sen. Kamala Harris defends her law enforcement record during the VP debate

Sen. Kamala Harris discusses her law enforcement and criminal justice record to Vice President Pence during the VP debate.

A fly stole the show resting on Vice President Pence's head at VP debate

Many viewers were quick to send tweets, with some joking that the fly should get time to respond to the questions.

Sen. Harris and Vice President Pence discuss President Trump's tax returns at VP debate

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence discuss Donald Trump's tax returns and financial disclosures.

 Trump, who is quarantining at the White House as he convalesces from COVID-19, took to Twitter to praise Pence and slam the Democratic vice presidential nominee...
Infectious Donald Trump back to White House, says not to fear COVID-19

 President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House after leaving the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for...
Trump faces backlash for removing mask on return to White House

Trump faces backlash for removing mask on return to White House Shares US President Donald Trump faced a fresh backlash on Tuesday for removing his mask when he returned to the White House and urging Americans not to fear the...
