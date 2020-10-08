Global  
 

Trump and Biden say they won't participate in virtual debate

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
After President Trump announced he won't participate in next week's virtual debate, Joe Biden said he plans to take questions directly from voters instead. CBS News campaign reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN to talk about the latest.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Backs Out Of Virtual Debate

Trump Backs Out Of Virtual Debate 01:37

 “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.” President Donald Trump is refusing to participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden.

Doctor says no, Trump is not immune from coronavirus

 Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York, joins CBSN to discuss President Trump's claim he may be immune from coronavirus. She also weighs in on..
CBS News

Doctor breaks down claims about the coronavirus response at the VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence defended the Trump administration's coronavirus pandemic response in his debate with Senator Kamala Harris, but she called it one of..
CBS News

Biden unsure on virtual debate status

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he is unsure if he will participate in a virtual debate with President Donald Trump. (Oct. 8)
 
USATODAY.com

President Trump Backs Out of Virtual Debate, Won't 'Waste My Time'

 President Trump is pulling out of the 2nd debate with Joe Biden, because it would be done remotely ... something he calls a waste of his time. The Prez was..
TMZ.com

Biden campaign fly swatters sell out after viral Pence moment

 "Truth over flies," the blue swatter reads.
CBS News
Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden [Video]

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Donald Trump has vowed not to participate in next week’s debate withDemocratic nominee Joe Biden after organisers announced it will take placevirtually because of the US President’s diagnosis of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

President Trump Says He Will Not Participate In Miami Debate [Video]

President Trump Says He Will Not Participate In Miami Debate

President Donald Trump said he would not be participating in a virtual debate scheduled for next week in Miami.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:38Published
Trump tells Fox Business he won't participate in virtual presidential debate [Video]

Trump tells Fox Business he won't participate in virtual presidential debate

President Donald Trump told Fox Business that he won't "waste my time" on a virtual presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:41Published
President Trump Says He Won’t Participate In Upcoming Virtual Presidential Debate [Video]

President Trump Says He Won’t Participate In Upcoming Virtual Presidential Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates has announced that the second presidential debate will be virtual. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published

Joe Biden posed with a swatter after a fly landed on Mike Pence's head during the VP debate

 The Biden campaign was quick to capitalize on the moment in the vice-presidential debate, releasing a range of campaign slogan-branded fly swatters.
Business Insider


