Trump and Biden say they won't participate in virtual debate
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
After President Trump announced he won't participate in next week's virtual debate, Joe Biden said he plans to take questions directly from voters instead. CBS News campaign reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN to talk about the latest.
