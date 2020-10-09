Global  
 

Feds bust alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

CBS News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
State and FBI officials have arrested 13 men they say were plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Law enforcement authorities say the men are all part of local militias and now face charges of conspiracy and terrorism. Jason Blazakis, a senior research fellow at the Soufan Center and a former State Department counterterrorism official joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments with the alleged plot and the role domestic militias have in the upcoming election.
 A raid involving multiple law enforcement agencies was tied to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

