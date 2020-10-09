Feds bust alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

State and FBI officials have arrested 13 men they say were plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer . Law enforcement authorities say the men are all part of local militias and now face charges of conspiracy and terrorism. Jason Blazakis, a senior research fellow at the Soufan Center and a former State Department counterterrorism official joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments with the alleged plot and the role domestic militias have in the upcoming election. 👓 View full article

