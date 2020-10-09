Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

CBS News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Nobel committee cited the program for its efforts to combat hunger and fight food insecurity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Food Programme World Food Programme Food-assistance branch of the United Nations

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

 Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger
BBC News

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

The U.S. Used to Write the Rules—Now China Does

 Link Copied Back in May, when President Donald Trump called for America to stop funding the World Health Organization, he presented a list of the WHO’s recent..
WorldNews

Nigerian migrant worker burned alive in Libya

 (CNN)Three men stormed a factory in Tripoli, doused a Nigerian worker in petrol, and set him on fire, according to a statement by the Libyan interior ministry,..
WorldNews

Gunmen kill 25 displaced people in Burkina Faso, U.N. says

 DAKAR - Armed assailants have killed 25 displaced people in northern Burkina Faso as their convoy tried to make its way home, the United Nations refugee...
WorldNews

Starvation used as weapon of war in South Sudan conflict, UN rights body finds

 Human Rights Starvation is being intentionally used as a war tactic in South Sudan’s brutal conflict, a UN-backed human rights panel said on Tuesday, releasing..
WorldNews

Nobel Prize Nobel Prize Set of five annual international awards, primarily established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

 A professor of English at Yale, Glück was honored "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
CBS News

CRISPR explained: How the gene-editing tool works

 Scientists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their pioneering work on the gene-editing tool CRISPR. The tool..
USATODAY.com

WHO, Greta or press watchdogs for Nobel Peace Prize?

 The World Health Organization is the bookies' favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, though experts say Greta Thunberg or press freedom groups are..
WorldNews

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced - will Jacinda Ardern win?

 The winner of the coveted Nobel Peace Prize is moments away from being announced and bookmakers have our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among the top three..
New Zealand Herald

Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know Friday

 Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Today in History for October 9th

 Highlights of this day in history: Guerrilla leader Che Guevara executed in Bolivia; Anthrax-laced letters sent to Capitol Hill; Achille Lauro hijackers..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts? [Video]

Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts?

Any other years she would likely be a show-in. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this