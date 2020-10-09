|
U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Nobel committee cited the program for its efforts to combat hunger and fight food insecurity.
Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food ProgrammeNobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger
BBC News
