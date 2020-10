US President Donald Trump Would 'Love' to Donate Plasma to COVID-19 Patients Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "medication-free" and that he would donate plasma to COVID-19 patients if asked. He told Fox News, "If that's if they want me to do it, I'd love to do it."