RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says "corrupt" commission canceled debate to shield Biden

CBS News Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel accused the Commission on Presidential Debates of canceling the second presidential debate to help Biden.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump Refuses to Participate in ‘Ridiculous’ Virtual Debate

Donald Trump Refuses to Participate in ‘Ridiculous’ Virtual Debate 01:09

 The Commission on Presidential Debates has decided that the October 15th debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will not be held in person.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ronna McDaniel Ronna McDaniel Chair of the Republican National Committee

This week on "Face the Nation," October 11, 2020

 RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest White House staffer to test positive for the coronavirus, following an outbreak that has also infected the president, the first lady, multiple aides and three Republican senators. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed [Video]

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:36Published
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19 [Video]

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild symptoms. Business Insider reports she was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday. The chairwoman did a remote interview on Fox News on Thursday without making any mention that she was infected with the virus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Republican National Committee Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party

Republicans are spending $60 million on a digital get-out-the-vote campaign.

 The Republican National Committee has unleashed its biggest digital push to date to get voters to cast their ballots — even if it means by mail.
NYTimes.com

Republicans Are Spending $60 Million on a Digital Get-Out-the-Vote Campaign

 The Republican National Committee has unleashed its biggest digital push to date to get voters to cast their ballots — even if it means by mail.
NYTimes.com

Contact tracers "frustrated" with RNC information from Bedminster

 The Republican National Committee information included only names and emails — no states, towns or telephone numbers were shared, though attendees came from..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden leads Trump by 12 points nationally, president trails on pandemic trust, in new poll

 Biden's 12-point lead in Sunday's ABC News/Washington Post poll was the latest in a series of surveys to find the president down by double digits.
USATODAY.com

Can Trump Squeeze More From His White Base in Pennsylvania and Beyond?

 With President Trump trailing Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Pennsylvania in nearly every poll, his last refuge and perhaps best hope is to maximize the turnout of..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden, Herman Cain appear as flies on Mike Pence's head during 'SNL' VP debate spoof

 Saturday Night Live predictably spoofed this week's Vice Presidential debate, after mocking the first debate in the episode's season premiere.
USATODAY.com
Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

Commission on Presidential Debates Commission on Presidential Debates Bi-partisan U.S. presidential debate organizing group formed in 1987

October 15 presidential debate canceled [Video]

October 15 presidential debate canceled

[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date." This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

Second Presidential Debate Officially Canceled After Trump Backs Out

 President Trump will not square off -- face-to-face, anyway -- as the second debate has been canceled, which could be a win for your eyes and ears ... if it was..
TMZ.com

Second presidential debate officially canceled

 The Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual..
USATODAY.com

US election: Second presidential debate officially cancelled

 The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates..
New Zealand Herald

Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules [Video]

Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules

The election debate commission is considering allowing moderators to cut off speakers' mics in the next debate. The news was released by the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source. The debate..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
RNC Chair Disses Biden For COVID-19 Response [Video]

RNC Chair Disses Biden For COVID-19 Response

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his “disastrous” coronavirus response.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:11Published

Debate Commission Cancels Second Presidential Debate

Debate Commission Cancels Second Presidential Debate Watch VideoThe second presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden has been cancelled. The Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the...
Newsy Also reported by •Mid-DayUSATODAY.comNew Zealand Herald

Second Trump v Biden debate to be virtual

Second Trump v Biden debate to be virtual The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBSUpworthyFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

Trump to resume campaigning; second debate canceled

 Trump refused to participate in what was supposed to be the second of three debates with Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates switched it to a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SBSUpworthyMid-DayUSATODAY.comNew Zealand Herald

