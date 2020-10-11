|
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says "corrupt" commission canceled debate to shield Biden
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel accused the Commission on Presidential Debates of canceling the second presidential debate to help Biden.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ronna McDaniel Chair of the Republican National Committee
This week on "Face the Nation," October 11, 2020RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:36Published
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party
Republicans are spending $60 million on a digital get-out-the-vote campaign.The Republican National Committee has unleashed its biggest digital push to date to get voters to cast their ballots — even if it means by mail.
NYTimes.com
Republicans Are Spending $60 Million on a Digital Get-Out-the-Vote CampaignThe Republican National Committee has unleashed its biggest digital push to date to get voters to cast their ballots — even if it means by mail.
NYTimes.com
Contact tracers "frustrated" with RNC information from BedminsterThe Republican National Committee information included only names and emails — no states, towns or telephone numbers were shared, though attendees came from..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden leads Trump by 12 points nationally, president trails on pandemic trust, in new pollBiden's 12-point lead in Sunday's ABC News/Washington Post poll was the latest in a series of surveys to find the president down by double digits.
USATODAY.com
Can Trump Squeeze More From His White Base in Pennsylvania and Beyond?With President Trump trailing Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Pennsylvania in nearly every poll, his last refuge and perhaps best hope is to maximize the turnout of..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden, Herman Cain appear as flies on Mike Pence's head during 'SNL' VP debate spoofSaturday Night Live predictably spoofed this week's Vice Presidential debate, after mocking the first debate in the episode's season premiere.
USATODAY.com
Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Commission on Presidential Debates Bi-partisan U.S. presidential debate organizing group formed in 1987
October 15 presidential debate canceled
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
Second Presidential Debate Officially Canceled After Trump Backs OutPresident Trump will not square off -- face-to-face, anyway -- as the second debate has been canceled, which could be a win for your eyes and ears ... if it was..
TMZ.com
Second presidential debate officially canceledThe Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual..
USATODAY.com
US election: Second presidential debate officially cancelledThe second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this