You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Interview with Joe Biden during presidential campaign stop in Las Vegas



Friday, 13 Action News Anchor Ross DiMattei interviewed Joe Biden during a presidential campaign stop in Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 06:22 Published 2 days ago October 15 presidential debate canceled



[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27 Published 2 days ago Joe Biden participates in 2 Las Vegas-area events



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes appearances in Las Vegas on Friday. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:02 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this