Jaime Harrison Raises a Record $57 Million as He Challenges Lindsey Graham
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
The amount is the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of an extraordinary flood of money pouring into Democratic campaigns.
