Los Angeles Lakers clinch historic NBA finals title, LeBron James takes home MVP award

CBS News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat, 106-93 in a six-game finals series. It's James' fourth NBA title, and his first in L.A. It follows a one-of-a-kind basketball season, colored by the death of Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and a new focus on social justice. Carter Evans reports.
 The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

