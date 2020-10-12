|
Los Angeles Lakers clinch historic NBA finals title, LeBron James takes home MVP award
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat, 106-93 in a six-game finals series. It's James' fourth NBA title, and his first in L.A. It follows a one-of-a-kind basketball season, colored by the death of Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and a new focus on social justice. Carter Evans reports.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
LeBron James American basketball player
LeBron James Doused in Booze In Crazy Locker Room Party, FaceTimes MomThe parade is on hold, but the Lakers locker room celebration Sunday night was LIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTT!!!! LeBron James, J.R. Smith, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo,..
TMZ.com
LeBron James' voting organization kicks off soccer star campaignThe move comes as early voting has been underway in multiple states across the country.
CBS News
LeBron James pays tribute to his mother on FaceTime following championship: 'I hope I continue to make you proud'Basking in glory of his fourth NBA championship Sunday, Finals MVP LeBron James FaceTimed his mother, Gloria, reflecting on how she's inspired him.
USATODAY.com
Street celebrations after Lakers' victory
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56Published
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Lakers Fans Arrested in Post-Victory Madness at Staples CenterCops arrested 67 people outside Staples Center in L.A. Sunday night -- in a crazy celebration that had everything from fireworks to a guy in an actual plastic..
TMZ.com
LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to capture 17th NBA title
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:29Published
Lakers knew they 'had to win NBA title for Kobe' - Morris
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:01Published
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Miami Heat American professional basketball team
Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Los Angeles City in California
Fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers winAuthorities shut down ramps leading to the Los Angeles downtown area after the Lakers won the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Thousands gathered outside the Staples..
USATODAY.com
Kobe Bryant American basketball player
Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20Published
Carter Evans American journalist
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this