How to Watch the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Live (Video)

The Wrap Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
How to Watch the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Live (Video)The political news cycle of 2020 has been endlessly surprising the past few months. But for this week, at least, we’ve got at least one major current political story happening on a schedule that you can set your watch by: the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett.

The hearings, which begin at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, Oct 12, will stream live for free on C-SPAN’s YouTube channel. And we’ve also embedded that feed up at the top of this article. CBS News will also stream the hearings on YouTube right here.

Coney Barrett is Donald Trump’s choice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a justice on the Supreme Court — a choice that has drawn criticism because both because she is so conservative and because the presidential election is just three weeks away.

*Also Read:* Amy Coney Barrett Said SCOTUS Justices Shouldn't Be Replaced by Political Opposites in 2016 (Video)

In March 2016, Republican leadership refused to allow a vote on President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, on the grounds that the people should make the decision with the election later that year. This time, those same Republicans are pushing the vote through.

And so you can pretty well expect for Barrett’s hearings to be contentious. So much is thought to be at stake with Barrett’s nomination, like abortion and marriage equality, to name two major issues that could come up soon after her potential confirmation. And if Barrett is confirmed, then Democrats could well expand the Supreme Court should they win the presidency and the senate back next month.

So Barrett’s hearings could have big consequences for the United States. And it would follow, then, that you might want to watch them. Well, we’ve got good news for you: you can do that pretty easily, for free, so long as you’ve got an internet connection.

Both of those YouTube feeds will provide uninterrupted live video of the hearings. CBSN will also provide reporting and analysis during breaks. That coverage will be led by Vlad Duthiers and Anne Marie Green, who will receive additional input from CBSN anchors Lana Zak, Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano.

Kayleigh McEnany Apologizes After Falsely Claiming Amy Coney Barrett Was a Rhodes Scholar: 'My Bad'

Tucker Carlson Says Liberals Hate Amy Coney Barrett Because She's 'Normal' (Video)
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Confirmation Hearings Begin For Supreme Court Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Confirmation Hearings Begin For Supreme Court Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett 01:07

 The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin confirmation hearings Monday for President Trump's Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

