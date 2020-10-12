|
Senator Kamala Harris: Republicans trying to "jam through" Amy Coney Barrett nomination
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
At confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Kamala Harris accused her Republican colleagues of attempting to "jam through" approval before Election Day, and warned that the Affordable Care Act and numerous rights Americans rely on are at risk. Watch her full opening statement.
