Senator Kamala Harris: Republicans trying to "jam through" Amy Coney Barrett nomination

CBS News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
At confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Kamala Harris accused her Republican colleagues of attempting to "jam through" approval before Election Day, and warned that the Affordable Care Act and numerous rights Americans rely on are at risk. Watch her full opening statement.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Senator who tested positive for COVID-19 attends hearing

Senator who tested positive for COVID-19 attends hearing 00:55

 Republican Senator Mike Lee, who had tested positive this month for COVID-19, attended Amy Coney Barrett's hearing in person on Monday and arrived wearing a light-blue surgical mask, though he took it off when he gave his opening statement.

