Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roberta McCain, mother of late Senator John McCain, dies at 108

CBS News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The mother of late Arizona Senator John McCain has died at the remarkable age of 108.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Mother Of Late Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, Dead At 108

Mother Of Late Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, Dead At 108 00:39

 Roberta McCain, the straight-talking, sometimes brutally honest mother of the late Sen. John McCain, died on Monday. She was 108 years old. Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in 1912, Roberta McCain was an oil heiress. She married Admiral John S. McCain, Jr. CNN reports the McCain matriarch frequently...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John McCain John McCain American politician and military officer

John McCain's mother, Roberta McCain, dies at 108

 "Honey, I've had a dream life, and it was all luck," Roberta McCain said in a 2008 interview with Vogue.
CBS News

Steve Schmidt on Sarah Palin's role in today's GOP

 The Lincoln Project co-founder and former McCain adviser says Sarah Palin was "profoundly unfit" to be the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008.
CBS News

The Lincoln Project's campaign against Trump

 A group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News

Inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump

 A group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News

Roberta McCain Roberta McCain American political matriarch


Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

As Arizona, Texas and Georgia become less white, voter suppression could keep these states from turning blue

 Fast-growing Black and Latino populations and more organizing by Democrats have turned Texas, Georgia and Arizona into potential battleground states.
USATODAY.com

Mitsuye Tanamachi, World War II Internee, Dies at 97

 The Japanese-American daughter of a California farmer was confined to a camp in Arizona where she found God and her husband. She died of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus cases in Arizona dropped 75% after mask mandates began, officials say in new CDC report

 COVID-19 cases in Arizona spiked 151% after a statewide stay-at-home order expired and dropped 75% following local mask mandates, a new report says.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cindy McCain Formally Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain Formally Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, widow of late Arizona Senator John McCain, announced her endorsement of Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president [Video]

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden for president

Cindy Mccain, the widow of late senator John McCain, is endorsing Joe Biden for president. In a tweet, she said her husband always put the country first, and Biden is the only candidate who stands up..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

For the first time ever, Arizona will recognize Indigenous Peoples Day today. Here's why

 Thanks to a proclamation from the Governor, Arizona will recognize Indigenous Peoples Day on Columbus Day. But the move does not replace Columbus Day.  
azcentral.com

Solar project development speeding up in Arizona, with thousands of acres in play

 Demands for renewable energy are driving the need for more solar plants, and some major developments across Arizona are aiming to keep up with the growing...
bizjournals

James O’Keefe exposes gun-grabbing Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly: "He just wants to get elected first"

 (Natural News) James O’Keefe, founder of the undercover journalism organization Project Veritas, has released part one of a series that focuses on how...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this