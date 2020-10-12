Roberta McCain, mother of Arizona Sen. John McCain, dies at 108
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Roberta McCain, the mother of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has died at the age of 108. Her daughter-in-law Cindy McCain announced her passing in a tweet on Monday. “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful mother-in-law, Roberta McCain,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy.” Roberta McCain, an oil heiress, died Monday at her home in Washington, D.C., The…
Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in 1912, Roberta McCain was an oil heiress. She married Admiral John S. McCain, Jr.
CNN reports the McCain matriarch frequently...