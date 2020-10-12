Roberta McCain, mother of Arizona Sen. John McCain, dies at 108 Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Roberta McCain, the mother of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has died at the age of 108. Her daughter-in-law Cindy McCain announced her passing in a tweet on Monday. “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful mother-in-law, Roberta McCain,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy.” Roberta McCain, an oil heiress, died Monday at her home in Washington, D.C., The… 👓 View full article

