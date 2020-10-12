Roberta McCain, mother of late Senator John McCain, dies at 108

cunmarket.com RT @ReutersUS: Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain, dies at 108 https://t.co/p57dAGNfOG https://t.co/8LaDxxct0L 10 seconds ago

Romeomenow RT @cnnbrk: Roberta McCain, mother of the late Sen. John McCain, died Monday at the age of 108, Cindy McCain says https://t.co/n501GgZaqW 49 seconds ago

L Karelli (Let's Get Trending-Please RETWEET!) RT @yashar: Roberta McCain, the late Senator John McCain's mother and the widow of US Navy Admiral John S. McCain Jr, has died. She was 1… 1 minute ago

Forex-News Roberta McCain, mother of late Sen. John McCain, dies at 108 https://t.co/IEnAgFUOJd 1 minute ago

Tiptoe thru the Tulips RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Roberta McCain, mother of the late Sen. John McCain, has died at age 108. https://t.co/h4CY5iV1ab 2 minutes ago

🇮🇹 🇻🇪 🇺🇸 RT @UPI: Roberta McCain, mother of late Sen. John McCain, dies at 108 https://t.co/nwkwnZQe0O 3 minutes ago

cjh RT @LindseyGrahamSC: To the McCain family: You are in my prayers. Let us celebrate a well-lived life, that of Roberta McCain. She… 4 minutes ago