Roberta McCain, mother of late Senator John McCain, dies at 108

CBS News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The mother of late Arizona Senator John McCain has died at the remarkable age of 108.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Mother Of Late Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, Dead At 108

Mother Of Late Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, Dead At 108 00:39

 Roberta McCain, the straight-talking, sometimes brutally honest mother of the late Sen. John McCain, died on Monday. She was 108 years old. Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in 1912, Roberta McCain was an oil heiress. She married Admiral John S. McCain, Jr. CNN reports the McCain matriarch frequently...

