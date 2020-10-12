Roberta McCain, mother of late Senator John McCain, dies at 108

Roberta McCain, the straight-talking, sometimes brutally honest mother of the late Sen. John McCain, died on Monday. She was 108 years old.
Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in 1912, Roberta McCain was an oil heiress. She married Admiral John S. McCain, Jr.
CNN reports the McCain matriarch frequently...
