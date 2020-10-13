|
Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, sits down with Gayle King in exclusive interview
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Only on "CBS This Morning," Gayle King speaks with Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, about the fatal police shooting and what he says really happened that night.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend certain cops didn't identify themselvesKenneth Walker spoke with Gayle King in an exclusive interview for "CBS This Morning."
CBS News
Grand juror: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron's 'statements and actions' in Breonna Taylor case remain a 'mystery'The grand juror's attorney said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is trying to squelch jurors from commenting on "his misleading remarks."
USATODAY.com
McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debateSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening in the first and possibly only debate in the Kentucky..
CBS News
Gayle King American television personality and journalist
Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News
