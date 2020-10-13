Global  
 

Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, sits down with Gayle King in exclusive interview

CBS News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Only on "CBS This Morning," Gayle King speaks with Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, about the fatal police shooting and what he says really happened that night.
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend certain cops didn't identify themselves

 Kenneth Walker spoke with Gayle King in an exclusive interview for "CBS This Morning."
CBS News

Grand juror: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron's 'statements and actions' in Breonna Taylor case remain a 'mystery'

 The grand juror's attorney said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is trying to squelch jurors from commenting on "his misleading remarks."
 
USATODAY.com

McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening in the first and possibly only debate in the Kentucky..
CBS News

Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”

 Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News

