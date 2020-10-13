|
Amy Coney Barrett introduces family during hearing
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Prompted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett introduced her family on the second day of hearings on Capitol Hill. Her husband, children and siblings were in attendance as Barrett faced senators' questions Tuesday. (Oct. 13)
