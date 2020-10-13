Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amy Coney Barrett introduces family during hearing

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Prompted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett introduced her family on the second day of hearings on Capitol Hill. Her husband, children and siblings were in attendance as Barrett faced senators' questions Tuesday. (Oct. 13)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's death

Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's death 02:42

 President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation that George Floyd's death was 'very, very personal' for her family, noting that she has two black children.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Barrett declines to comment on gay marriage ruling [Video]

Barrett declines to comment on gay marriage ruling

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing declined to say whether she believes a landmark ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide was properly decided.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published

Barrett says she could set aside Catholic beliefs

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett says she'll be able to put aside her Catholic beliefs when ruling if she's confirmed as a justice on the nation's highest..
USATODAY.com

Barrett sidesteps questions on abortion ruling

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is declining to say whether she thinks Roe v. Wade should be struck down. Barrett sidestepped questions about the..
USATODAY.com

Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein United States Senator from California

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided [Video]

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a constitutional right to abortion.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:46Published

Barrett declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided

 Under questioning by Senator Dianne Feinstein on the second day of her confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett declined to say..
CBS News
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:41Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States


Capitol Hill Capitol Hill United States historic place

Eye Opener: Supreme Court confirmation hearing sets up battle in Senate

 A political battle has broken out on Capitol Hill as senators prepare to question Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Also, for the first time since..
CBS News

Stocks climb, closing out biggest weekly gain in 3 months

 Wall Street closed out its best week in three months Friday as investors drew encouragement from ongoing negotiations on Capitol Hill aimed at delivering more..
WorldNews

Lawmakers react after Trump stops stimulus negotiations

 Lawmakers on Capitol Hill had mixed reactions after President Trump announced he was stopping stimulus negotiations for another round of COVID-19 relief. CBSN..
CBS News

White House Ignores Local Mandates, Giving Virus a New Hold in D.C.

 The outbreak at the White House and on Capitol Hill underscored how difficult it is for a city with almost no control over the federal government it houses to..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett Answers Questions At Supreme Court Nomination Hearings [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Answers Questions At Supreme Court Nomination Hearings

President Trump's nominee was immediately grilled on her views on abortion and the Affordable Care Act. CBS2's Skyler Henry reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published
'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia' -Barrett [Video]

'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia' -Barrett

In her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Amy Coney Barrett said while Justice Antonin Scalia was a mentor to her, if she is confirmed, 'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published
Day two of Supreme Court confirmation hearing [Video]

Day two of Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Its day two of the supreme court confirmation hearing for judge Amy Coney Barrett. The two issues will be center stage health care and abortion.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published

Tweets about this

LADYGAGAFIRST

FAITH F. GEISMAN Pelosi says she's confident in virus testing protocols on Capitol Hill https://t.co/OaYcjVd9Xq 5 days ago