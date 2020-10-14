‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Admitted to Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Boy, Authorities Say Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

“Cheer” star Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris has admitted to targeting as many as 10 underage boys and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old, prosecutors said in a court filing on Tuesday.



According to the filing, which asks that Harris be detained pending trial, the cheerleader “exploited and violated at least 10 minor boys by repeatedly requesting the boys sent him sexually explicit images of themselves,” and attempted to solicit sex from each of his victims.



Prosecutors also said Harris admitted to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in a bathroom at a public event “attended by other adults in the cheer community.” He has not been charged yet with anything related to that alleged incident.



Harris’ lawyer did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



*Also Read:* 'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Says Her 'Heart Is Shattered' Over Jerry Harris' Child-Porn Arrest



Last month, Harris was arrested and charged with production of child pornography. The FBI opened an investigation into Harris after a pair of twin brothers accused Harris of sending one of them sexually explicit messages and requesting nude images over social media beginning when they were 13 years old. If convicted, Harris faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.



The new document described such behavior as a “habitual, persistent, obsessive course of conduct” that was repeated with many of his victims.



“Harris exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator and unless and until he receives significant mental health sex offender treatment, he will remain a danger to any child he encounters, either online or in person,” the filing stated.



Prosecutors say Harris used “guilt, threats and money” to persuade young boys to “engage in sexually explicit activity which Harris would often times record and masturbate to.” Citing Harris’ growing “fame” and “acting career,” prosecutors said Harris offered as much as $1,000 to his victims to persuade them to perform “sexually explicit conduct” over FaceTime and Snapchat, and in every case attempted to orchestrate an in-person meeting.



*Also Read:* 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested and Charged With Production of Child Pornography



Harris was launched to stardom after being featured in the Netflix docuseries “Cheer” earlier this year. A member of Navarro College’s decorated Bulldogs Cheer Team, Harris was one of the stars of the series, known for his signature “mat talk,” which involves shouting praises at his teammates to encourage them during practice. He has since made other TV and social media appearances alongside the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden and Ellen DeGeneres.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Says Her 'Heart Is Shattered' Over Jerry Harris' Child-Porn Arrest



'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested and Charged With Production of Child Pornography



'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation, Accused of Soliciting Sex From Minors (Report) “Cheer” star Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris has admitted to targeting as many as 10 underage boys and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old, prosecutors said in a court filing on Tuesday.According to the filing, which asks that Harris be detained pending trial, the cheerleader “exploited and violated at least 10 minor boys by repeatedly requesting the boys sent him sexually explicit images of themselves,” and attempted to solicit sex from each of his victims.Prosecutors also said Harris admitted to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in a bathroom at a public event “attended by other adults in the cheer community.” He has not been charged yet with anything related to that alleged incident.Harris’ lawyer did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.*Also Read:* 'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Says Her 'Heart Is Shattered' Over Jerry Harris' Child-Porn ArrestLast month, Harris was arrested and charged with production of child pornography. The FBI opened an investigation into Harris after a pair of twin brothers accused Harris of sending one of them sexually explicit messages and requesting nude images over social media beginning when they were 13 years old. If convicted, Harris faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.The new document described such behavior as a “habitual, persistent, obsessive course of conduct” that was repeated with many of his victims.“Harris exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator and unless and until he receives significant mental health sex offender treatment, he will remain a danger to any child he encounters, either online or in person,” the filing stated.Prosecutors say Harris used “guilt, threats and money” to persuade young boys to “engage in sexually explicit activity which Harris would often times record and masturbate to.” Citing Harris’ growing “fame” and “acting career,” prosecutors said Harris offered as much as $1,000 to his victims to persuade them to perform “sexually explicit conduct” over FaceTime and Snapchat, and in every case attempted to orchestrate an in-person meeting.*Also Read:* 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested and Charged With Production of Child PornographyHarris was launched to stardom after being featured in the Netflix docuseries “Cheer” earlier this year. A member of Navarro College’s decorated Bulldogs Cheer Team, Harris was one of the stars of the series, known for his signature “mat talk,” which involves shouting praises at his teammates to encourage them during practice. He has since made other TV and social media appearances alongside the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden and Ellen DeGeneres.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Says Her 'Heart Is Shattered' Over Jerry Harris' Child-Porn Arrest'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested and Charged With Production of Child Pornography'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation, Accused of Soliciting Sex From Minors (Report) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published 1 day ago Federal Prosecutors Say Netflix Star Jerry Harris Is Too Dangerous For Release 02:16 The mother of two alleged victims of Netflix star Jerry Harris provided emotional testimony at a hearing in federal court on Wednesday. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Federal Prosecutors Say 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Is Dangerous, Should Remain In Jail



Harris is alleged to have solicited inappropriate pictures from underage boys, and also to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy in a restroom. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:18 Published 2 days ago Family welcomes home 10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery



A Star Wars filled celebration served as a welcome home parade and belated birthday party for 10-year-old Alex Skumpya from Warminster, Pa. Skumpya was excited to finally be home after undergoing brain.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago Jerry Seinfeld's New Book in 25 Years Explores His Best Work in Comedy



Since his first performance at the legendary New York nightclub “Catch a Rising Star” as a twenty-one-year-old college student in fall of 1975, Jerry Seinfeld has written his own material and saved.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

