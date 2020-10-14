Tony Goldwyn Joins Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ Biopic, Replacing Liev Schreiber Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Tony Goldwyn has joined the cast of “King Richard,” the biopic starring Will Smith about the life of tennis great Richard Williams, and he will replace Liev Schreiber in the cast, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Goldwyn will take on the role of tennis coach Paul Cohen, who mentored John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and even Williams’ daughters Venus and Serena Williams. Schreiber had to exit the film due to a scheduling conflict.



“King Richard” had to shut down production due to COVID-19 after completing three weeks this past spring, and it now hopes to resume production in Los Angeles next week. None of Schreiber’s scenes had been shot at the time.



*Also Read:* Will Smith and Warner Bros Settle 'King Richard' Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract



Reinaldo Marcus Green is directing “King Richard,” and the cast also includes Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. Zach Baylin wrote the script, with Tim and Trevor White producing through Star Thrower and James Lassiter producing through Overbrook Entertainment. Jada Pinkett Smith, Allan Mandelbaum and Caleb Pinkett are executive producers.



“King Richard” specifically tells the story of how Richard Williams coached his girls into the all-star athletes that they are today.



Currently “King Richard” is slated for a release from Warner Bros. on November 19, 2021, pushed back from a fall release this year.



Goldwyn is known more recently for his roles in “Scandal” and “Chambers,” and he most recently appeared in an episode of the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.”



Deadline first reported the news of the casting change.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'The Matrix' Sequel Moves Up to Christmas 2021 in Warner Bros Date Reshuffle



Clint Eastwood to Direct, Star in 'Cry Macho' for Warner Bros



JJ Abrams to Produce Dr. Seuss' 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!' Animated Feature at Warner Bros. Tony Goldwyn has joined the cast of “King Richard,” the biopic starring Will Smith about the life of tennis great Richard Williams, and he will replace Liev Schreiber in the cast, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.Goldwyn will take on the role of tennis coach Paul Cohen, who mentored John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and even Williams’ daughters Venus and Serena Williams. Schreiber had to exit the film due to a scheduling conflict.“King Richard” had to shut down production due to COVID-19 after completing three weeks this past spring, and it now hopes to resume production in Los Angeles next week. None of Schreiber’s scenes had been shot at the time.*Also Read:* Will Smith and Warner Bros Settle 'King Richard' Lawsuit Over Breach of ContractReinaldo Marcus Green is directing “King Richard,” and the cast also includes Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. Zach Baylin wrote the script, with Tim and Trevor White producing through Star Thrower and James Lassiter producing through Overbrook Entertainment. Jada Pinkett Smith, Allan Mandelbaum and Caleb Pinkett are executive producers.“King Richard” specifically tells the story of how Richard Williams coached his girls into the all-star athletes that they are today.Currently “King Richard” is slated for a release from Warner Bros. on November 19, 2021, pushed back from a fall release this year.Goldwyn is known more recently for his roles in “Scandal” and “Chambers,” and he most recently appeared in an episode of the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.”Deadline first reported the news of the casting change.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'The Matrix' Sequel Moves Up to Christmas 2021 in Warner Bros Date ReshuffleClint Eastwood to Direct, Star in 'Cry Macho' for Warner BrosJJ Abrams to Produce Dr. Seuss' 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!' Animated Feature at Warner Bros. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tony Goldwyn Replacing Liev Schreiber in 'King Richard' Biopic Tony Goldwyn is taking over for Liev Schreiber in a new movie. The 60-year-old Scandal actor will be replacing the 53-year-old Ray Donovan actor in the upcoming...

Just Jared 22 hours ago





Tweets about this

