Second call revealed in Central Park racist incident involving Amy Cooper and Christian Cooper

CBS News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
New details have emerged in the case of a White woman who falsely accused a Black man of threatening her in New York City's Central Park. Police revealed that after this May encounter, Amy Cooper made a second call to police with another made-up accusation about Christian Cooper. Jericka Duncan reports.
News video: Amy Cooper makes false 911 call on birdwatcher

Amy Cooper makes false 911 call on birdwatcher 00:30

 Prosecutors say the white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 911 during a videotaped dispute with a black man in New York's Central Park in May made a second, previously unreported call. In the second call, prosecutors say Amy Cooper falsely claimed birdwatcher Christian...

Amy Cooper made a second 911 call after Central Park argument

 Amy Cooper, the white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in New York's Central Park in May, made a..
New Zealand Herald

Central Park: Amy Cooper 'made second racist call' against birdwatcher

 Prosecutors say the calls by Amy Cooper, a white woman, were designed to intimidate a birdwatcher.
BBC News

White woman in Central Park called 911 a second time on Black birdwatcher, prosecutors say

 Amy Cooper was arraigned Wednesday and faces a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an incident. Prosecutors say she called 911 twice.
USATODAY.com

