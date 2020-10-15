|
Second call revealed in Central Park racist incident involving Amy Cooper and Christian Cooper
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
New details have emerged in the case of a White woman who falsely accused a Black man of threatening her in New York City's Central Park. Police revealed that after this May encounter, Amy Cooper made a second call to police with another made-up accusation about Christian Cooper. Jericka Duncan reports.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Christian Cooper American writer, editor, and birdwatcher
Central Park birdwatching incident Racially charged confrontation in New York City's Central Park
Amy Cooper made a second 911 call after Central Park argumentAmy Cooper, the white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in New York's Central Park in May, made a..
New Zealand Herald
Central Park: Amy Cooper 'made second racist call' against birdwatcherProsecutors say the calls by Amy Cooper, a white woman, were designed to intimidate a birdwatcher.
BBC News
White woman in Central Park called 911 a second time on Black birdwatcher, prosecutors sayAmy Cooper was arraigned Wednesday and faces a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an incident. Prosecutors say she called 911 twice.
USATODAY.com
Central Park Public park in Manhattan, New York
New York City Largest city in the United States
U.S. stocks drop as stimulus hopes waneNEW YORK, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages finished lower on Wednesday as investors grew concerned over the uncertain fate of a U.S. coronavirus..
WorldNews
Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after Sweet 16 party in New YorkA Sweet 16 party on Long Island is now considered a super-spreader event as it’s being blamed for dozens of positive coronavirus cases. CBS New York reports at..
CBS News
Pompeo urges Saudi Arabia to consider normalizing relations with IsraelSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State..
WorldNews
Jericka Duncan American journalist
Louisville police release internal investigation files on Breonna Taylor caseLouisville police released files which show the contacts between Breonna Taylor and her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, who was suspected of drug dealing. Body..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this