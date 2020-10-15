Global  
 

Jobless claims increase as 898,000 Americans file for first-time benefits

CBS News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
For the first time in four weeks, the U.S. saw an increase in the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits. Mark Hamrick, Washington bureau chief and senior economic analyst at Bankrate, joins CBSN with the latest jobs numbers.
