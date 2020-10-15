|
Christie Says He Was ‘Wrong’ Not to Wear Masks at White House
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who was hospitalized as he battled the coronavirus, urged people to follow C.D.C. guidelines in public.
