Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christie Says He Was ‘Wrong’ Not to Wear Masks at White House

NYTimes.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who was hospitalized as he battled the coronavirus, urged people to follow C.D.C. guidelines in public.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chris Christie Chris Christie 55th Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey

Chris Christie reveals he was in the ICU for 7 days with COVID

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told the New York Times he was "wrong" to not wear a mask.
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Top Trump ally Chris Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask at White House

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says he was wrong not to wear a mask at the White House, after he and US President Donald Trump both came down with the..
New Zealand Herald

Chris Christie Released From Hospital a Week After COVID Diagnosis

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is out of the hospital, after spending a solid week in there after suffering COVID symptoms. As you know, Christie..
TMZ.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

McConnell rules out vote on COVID bill as Trump hits campaign trail

 As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the U.S., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is ruling out a vote on a comprehensive stimulus bill. "Red and Blue"..
CBS News
COVID-19 cases rise to record highs in Midwest [Video]

COVID-19 cases rise to record highs in Midwest

[NFA] Wisconsin and other states in the U.S. Midwest are battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with new infections and hospitalizations rising to record levels - a sign of a nationwide resurgence as temperatures get colder. But Trump insists he will not allow a nationwide shutdown as a means of slowing the spread. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:21Published

Fauci blasts herd immunity proposal embraced by White House as 'total nonsense'

 Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Thursday called a herd immunity proposal being embraced by the White House “total nonsense.”..
WorldNews

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID vaccine trial over sick participant

 The New Jersey-based pharmaceuticals giant is the latest to halt a major coronavirus vaccine trial over a single unexplained illness.
CBS News

In New Jersey's most segregated county, racism and coronavirus made a 'vicious circle'

 Housing segregation made New Jersey ripe for the pandemic's spread. In this six-part series, USA TODAY investigates how racism fuels COVID-19 deaths.
USATODAY.com

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Tampa Bay area amateur hockey game became a 'super-spreader' event this summer [Video]

Tampa Bay area amateur hockey game became a 'super-spreader' event this summer

According to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, one person at the hockey game went on to infect at least 14 others.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58Published

Fact check: CDC report doesn't show mask-wearers are more likely to contract COVID-19

 Posts misinterpret the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report to claim that masks actually raise the risk of contracting COVID-19. That's false.
USATODAY.com

FDA approves first treatment for Ebola

 Image: CDC

The Food and Drug Administration approved a drug tested during the 2018 Ebola epidemic as a treatment for the disease. It’s the first..
The Verge
Resurgence of US COVID-19 Cases Driven by Small Household Gatherings [Video]

Resurgence of US COVID-19 Cases Driven by Small Household Gatherings

The Director of the CDC, Doctor Robert Redfield, revealed that small gatherings are now an increasing source of coronavirus spread.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Related videos from verified sources

Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In Hospital [Video]

Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In Hospital

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was released from the hospital on Saturday. Business Insider reports Christie emerged after a week-long stay to fight COVID-19. Christie aided President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital [Video]

Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital

Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this