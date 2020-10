Coca-Cola to End Sales of Diet Cola Pioneer TaB Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Coca-Cola Co. isn't picking up the TaB.The company announced Friday it would discontinue the once-popular diet soda from the '70s and '80s that lagged after the introduction of Diet Coke - despite fervent TaB loyalists, known as Tabaholics. 👓 View full article

