Olaf Can Talk – but Not Juggle – in Trailer for Disney+ Origin-Story Film ‘Once Upon a Snowman’ (Video) Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

If you wanna build a snowman, Disney+ original “Once Upon a Snowman” should be both instructional and entertaining. The Olaf (Josh Gad) origin story, a short film based on the “Frozen” character(s), comes out at the end of the week on the streaming service.



In the beginning of the week, we got the trailer, which our readers can watch via the video above.



By the way, we’re sure this is going to be good because it’s “Frozen” and Olaf is the best — but don’t we already have Olaf’s origin story? He was built by Elsa’s magic when she and Anna were kids…



Perhaps this is a re-origin story…



*Also Read:* Josh Gad Says a Hit 'Frozen' Song Was Added After Weak Test Screenings



Here is the official synopsis, per Disney: The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, “Frozen,” and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, “Once Upon a Snowman.” The film follows Olaf‘s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.



“Once Upon a Snowman” is directed by Trent Correy (the Olaf animation supervisor in “Frozen 2”) and Dan Abraham (the story artist who worked on Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in “Frozen 2.”



In the trailer, seeking a “sense of self,” Olaf spends a lot of time shopping around in Oaken’s store. We’re not sure the nose-less snowman finds what he is looking for. (To our above point, we’re assuming this takes place right before he is reunited with grown-up Anna in the original Frozen, when she gives Olaf his carrot nose and Kristoff’s reindeer Sven spends most of the movie trying to eat it.)



The “Once Upon a Snowman” trailer debuted Sunday at Frozen Fan Fest.



“Once Upon a Snowman” comes out Friday on Disney+. If you wanna build a snowman, Disney+ original “Once Upon a Snowman” should be both instructional and entertaining. The Olaf (Josh Gad) origin story, a short film based on the “Frozen” character(s), comes out at the end of the week on the streaming service.In the beginning of the week, we got the trailer, which our readers can watch via the video above.By the way, we’re sure this is going to be good because it’s “Frozen” and Olaf is the best — but don’t we already have Olaf’s origin story? He was built by Elsa’s magic when she and Anna were kids…Perhaps this is a re-origin story…*Also Read:* Josh Gad Says a Hit 'Frozen' Song Was Added After Weak Test ScreeningsHere is the official synopsis, per Disney: The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, “Frozen,” and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, “Once Upon a Snowman.” The film follows Olaf‘s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.“Once Upon a Snowman” is directed by Trent Correy (the Olaf animation supervisor in “Frozen 2”) and Dan Abraham (the story artist who worked on Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in “Frozen 2.”In the trailer, seeking a “sense of self,” Olaf spends a lot of time shopping around in Oaken’s store. We’re not sure the nose-less snowman finds what he is looking for. (To our above point, we’re assuming this takes place right before he is reunited with grown-up Anna in the original Frozen, when she gives Olaf his carrot nose and Kristoff’s reindeer Sven spends most of the movie trying to eat it.)The “Once Upon a Snowman” trailer debuted Sunday at Frozen Fan Fest.“Once Upon a Snowman” comes out Friday on Disney+. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Teaser Trailer - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Published Once Upon a Snowman Movie - Frozen 00:59 Once Upon a Snowman Movie - Official Trailer - Animated Short film - Disney+ - Every snowman starts somewhere ❄️ Once Upon a Snowman, an Original Short, is streaming Friday on #DisneyPlus. Plot synopsis: Olaf's first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Once Upon a Snowman Movie - Clip with Elsa and Olaf



Once Upon a Snowman Movie - Clip with Elsa and Olaf Once Upon a Snowman, an Original Short, is streaming now on Disney+ Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:13 Published 1 day ago Watch the Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Cast Hilariously Quiz Each Other on Disney Movies



The Disney spotlight might usually be on the wildly popular royals who are heirs to the throne - from Queen Elsa in Frozen to Cinderella - but now, royal siblings are finally getting the recognition.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 07:05 Published on September 25, 2020 Cognition Movie



Cognition Movie Official Trailer HD (2020) -TALASH VIDEO CENTRE AND DIGITAL BOULEVARD REVEAL TRAILER FOR COGNITION – BRITISH SHORT SCI- FI DRAMA STARRING ANDREW SCOTT AND JEREMY.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:38 Published on September 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Here’s What Happened in ‘Frozen’ Right After Elsa Brought Olaf to Life Singing ‘Let it Go’ (Video) We know you’ve watched the video for “Let It Go” from “Frozen” a million times, and in it you’ve seen Elsa quickly materializing a snowman that would...

The Wrap 2 days ago





Tweets about this

