Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump struggles in key swing states, hurt by virus response

CBS News Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
President Trump held two rallies in Arizona on Monday in an attempt to turn the tide against former Vice President Joe Biden, who could become the first Democratic presidential nominee in 24 years to win the state. Ed O'Keefe reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI 02:55

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground state, Michigan, where Biden said Trump is living in a "dream world." Gavino Garay reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump set to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

 The US president says he will act once Sudan pays $335m to "US terror victims and families".
BBC News

Trump calls Fauci "a disaster" on campaign call as Biden leads in polls

 On a call with his campaign staff on Monday, President Trump was on the attack against Dr. Anthony Fauci and called the country's top infectious disease expert..
CBS News
'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump [Video]

'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump

Speaking at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be "the greatest fundraiser in history" if he were to trade government favors for campaign contributions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Trump sent officials to Syria to try to negotiate Austin Tice's release

 Sources say the president quietly sent senior officials to Damascus in a bid to get kidnapped journalist Austin Tice home before the election, but they couldn't..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Twitch stars are lining up to stream Among Us with AOC

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is looking for Among Us teammates. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez put out an open call for people to play with “to get out the..
The Verge

Trump attacks Biden, Fauci over coronavirus

 On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden for wanting to follow the..
USATODAY.com
With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci [Video]

With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci

[NFA] With just over two weeks to go before the election, President Trump spent much of Monday attacking and at times mocking the nation's top infectious disease expert. This video produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Trump is racing from rally to rally. But is it helping him?

 President Trump is racing from rally to rally, hitting Arizona on Monday. But is it actually helping him?
NYTimes.com

CBS News poll: Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona

 A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds former vice president Joe Biden ahead of President Trump in Arizona and Wisconsin, the states he won in the 2016..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Donald Trump has a problem: White women in Pennsylvania

 2020 Elections Donald Trump has a problem: White women in Pennsylvania White women helped propel him to victory in 2016. Now they're rethinking things. "TRUTH..
WorldNews
Dow Plunges 411 Points [Video]

Dow Plunges 411 Points

Getty Images US stocks extended losses into Monday's close as a lack of stimulus progress cut into hopes for a pre-election deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expedited talks on Sunday, setting a 48-hour deadline for the White House and Democrats to ink a deal. She later told Democrats that significant obstacles in reaching a compromise remain. Even if an agreement is reached, the bill is set to die in the Senate as Republicans push a $500 billion measure.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist

Biden to prep for debate as campaign focuses on battleground states

 CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports on the latest from the 2020 campaign trail.
CBS News

President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in key battleground states Friday

 With Election Day a little more than two weeks away, President Trump and Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in key battlegrounds Friday. Meantime, there are..
CBS News

Trump and Biden hit campaign trail after dueling town halls

 Less than 24 hours after dueling town halls, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went to Michigan, hoping to lock up that swing state, while President..
CBS News

Biden faces voters' questions during town hall

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail after facing tough questions on issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Supreme..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook [Video]

Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is surging past Donald Trump in the battle for the White House. With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, Biden is pulling ahead of Trump in the latest..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
US election: Who is winning the swing states? [Video]

US election: Who is winning the swing states?

A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Impression on ‘SNL’ Panned as ‘Malarkey’

Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Impression on ‘SNL’ Panned as ‘Malarkey’ Joe Biden might be winning over voters these days — or so it appears — but Jim Carrey winning over critics and Biden supporters with his over-the-top...
The Wrap

Sloppy Methodology: Social Media, Censorship And New York Posts Hunter Biden Story – OpEd

Sloppy Methodology: Social Media, Censorship And New York Posts Hunter Biden Story – OpEd It was highly probable.  Given the howls of concern that social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook nurse and nurture a bias (every choice on content...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Newsmax

NY Post Reporter Behind Dubious Hunter Biden Story Refused to Put His Name on It (Report)

 The New York Post reporter behind last week’s cover story on Hunter Biden wouldn’t put his name on the piece, according to a Sunday report in the New York...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

richard35609781

#stayinformedcc RT @richard35609781: @JoeBiden I voted for Biden and Harris today! #hope7cc #election2020 https://t.co/Z7LqlEhxLO https://t.co/jE8m6NcB5B 3 hours ago

Botoan1

Tony Booth RT @wncaudill: Watched Trump talking down to the voters asking the questions and lying to their faces then switched to Biden actually answe… 8 hours ago

richard35609781

#stayinformedcc @JoeBiden I voted for Biden and Harris today! #hope7cc #election2020 https://t.co/Z7LqlEhxLO https://t.co/jE8m6NcB5B 1 day ago

wiseandgolden

wiseandgolden RT @TheView: TONIGHT: @JoeBiden faces questions directly from voters in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. WATCH the @ABC2020 special tow… 1 day ago

JefersonZapat18

Jeferson Zapata RT @ABC: WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden faces questions from voters in the key swing state of Pennsylvania in an @AB… 2 days ago

lbwaggon

Laura  Biden faces voters' questions during town hall https://t.co/uWN23HcEyl 2 days ago

NappingNanna

KC. VOTE BLUE IT MATTERS , RT @ABC: TONIGHT: @JoeBiden faces questions directly from voters in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. WATCH the @ABC2020 special town ha… 3 days ago

JohnP14410592

John P Biden faces voters' questions during town hall https://t.co/Db6v0ZpuuU AMERICA AS NANCY, BYE BYE, CBS, SCHUMY, NBC,… https://t.co/pn8DYvjPWB 3 days ago