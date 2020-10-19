|
Trump struggles in key swing states, hurt by virus response
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
President Trump held two rallies in Arizona on Monday in an attempt to turn the tide against former Vice President Joe Biden, who could become the first Democratic presidential nominee in 24 years to win the state. Ed O'Keefe reports.
