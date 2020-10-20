Spencer Davis, British Singer Known for ’60s Hit ‘Gimme Some Lovin,’ Dies at 81 Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Spencer Davis, the British singer and pop rock star who founded the Spencer Davis Group and was behind ’60s hits such as “Gimme Some Lovin'” and “I’m Your Man,” has died. He was 81.



The Welsh guitarist was a big part of the beat movement in Britain, and his band provided an early career launching point for a young Steve Winwood. Their R&B-influenced sound scored three different hits in the U.S. as part of the British Invasion, starting with the song “Keep On Running,” a cover of a song by the performer Jackie Edwards.



Davis died in the hospital on Monday while being treated for pneumonia, according to his agent via the BBC.



Davis and his band, including Winwood on organ, Peter York on drums and his brother Muff Davis on bass, toured with The Rolling Stones and The Who throughout the ’60s. They formed in 1963 and changed their name from The Rhythm & Blues Quartet in 1964 and made Davis the frontman. And in 1966 when “Keep On Running” knocked The Beatles’ single “We Can Work It Out”/”Day Tripper” from the top of the UK charts, Davis received a telegram of congratulations from the band.



Davis was inspired by blues and skiffle music and early on in his career performed in bands with Rolling Stones member Bill Wyman and Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie.



More to come…



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Sid Hartman, Famed Minneapolis Sports Columnist and Lakers GM, Dies at 100



Anthony Chisholm, Tony-Nominated Actor and 'Oz' Star, Dies at 77



Vaughn McClure, ESPN NFL Reporter, Dies at 48 Spencer Davis, the British singer and pop rock star who founded the Spencer Davis Group and was behind ’60s hits such as “Gimme Some Lovin'” and “I’m Your Man,” has died. He was 81.The Welsh guitarist was a big part of the beat movement in Britain, and his band provided an early career launching point for a young Steve Winwood. Their R&B-influenced sound scored three different hits in the U.S. as part of the British Invasion, starting with the song “Keep On Running,” a cover of a song by the performer Jackie Edwards.Davis died in the hospital on Monday while being treated for pneumonia, according to his agent via the BBC.Davis and his band, including Winwood on organ, Peter York on drums and his brother Muff Davis on bass, toured with The Rolling Stones and The Who throughout the ’60s. They formed in 1963 and changed their name from The Rhythm & Blues Quartet in 1964 and made Davis the frontman. And in 1966 when “Keep On Running” knocked The Beatles’ single “We Can Work It Out”/”Day Tripper” from the top of the UK charts, Davis received a telegram of congratulations from the band.Davis was inspired by blues and skiffle music and early on in his career performed in bands with Rolling Stones member Bill Wyman and Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie.More to come…*Related stories from TheWrap:*Sid Hartman, Famed Minneapolis Sports Columnist and Lakers GM, Dies at 100Anthony Chisholm, Tony-Nominated Actor and 'Oz' Star, Dies at 77Vaughn McClure, ESPN NFL Reporter, Dies at 48 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Singer, songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78



Legendary singer-songwriter Mac Davis, whose songs were recorded by artists like Elvis Presley, has died following heart surgery. He was 78. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Jeff Smith R.I.P. “Spencer Davis, British Singer Known for 'Gimme Some Lovin,' Dies at 81” https://t.co/jhI1MEEdJR 7 minutes ago Beverly White RT @TheWrap: Spencer Davis, founder of '60s pop-rock band The Spencer Davis Group known for the song "Gimme Some Lovin,'" has died https://… 11 minutes ago TheWrap Spencer Davis, founder of '60s pop-rock band The Spencer Davis Group known for the song "Gimme Some Lovin,'" has di… https://t.co/7qShlxPebd 23 minutes ago

