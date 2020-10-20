Global  
 

Trump and Biden prepare for final presidential debate

CBS News Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have their mics muted when their opponent gets 2 minutes to speak during their final debate Thursday night. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid and CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss the reactions from both campaigns, and their strategies moving forward.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Microphones will be muted for portions of final presidential debate

Microphones will be muted for portions of final presidential debate

 President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off during portions of the final presidential debate.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority [Video]

GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority

Republicans are running short on time, money and options to stop Democrats from winning a majority of seats in the U.S. Senate, in an election that is now only two weeks away. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Duration: 02:17

Trump wades into expensive House rematch in New Mexico

 Democrat Xochitl Torres Small is defending her seat against a challenge by Yvette Herrell in a district that heavily favors Trump but still elected her in 2018.
CBS News

Trump has 87% chance of reelection, stock market guru says

 History suggests the rise of the stock market in the past three years bodes well for the president's reelection chances.
CBS News

Maryland man arrested, accused of shooting at truck of Trump supporters who honked at him

 Neal Houk and his son, Bradley Lang said Douglas Kuhn was putting up a Black Lives Matter sign when they honked at him.
 
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Is Biden bringing Black voters back to the polls? The answer could decide who wins North Carolina

 No year is like 2020, but whether Black North Carolinians vote like they did in 2012 or 2016 could decide whether Trump or Biden claims the state.
USATODAY.com

New in the polls Tuesday: Race narrows in North Carolina, Florida; voters nationally favor Biden over Trump

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is pulling ahead of President Donald Trump — but it continues to be overwhelmingly close.
USATODAY.com

Voters speak out in the battleground state of Ohio

 Until recently, Ohio was considered to be comfortably red, but a recent Biden surge has put the Midwest state in play. Tony Dokoupil's RV tour of American..
CBS News

The Countdown: Mic dropped, 50 Cent and the Twitch Among Us vote

 Hopes that Twitch will bring out the youth vote and 50 Cent has problems with Joe Biden's tax plan.
BBC News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats and White House still far apart as coronavirus relief bill deadline looms

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says today is the deadline for reaching a deal for a coronavirus relief bill before Election Day. While negotiators reported progress..
CBS News

Paula Reid American journalist

Trump derides Fauci as "disaster" as experts warn pandemic could worsen in weeks ahead

 On a campaign call with reporters Monday, the president unloaded on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as well as other scientists...
CBS News

President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in key battleground states Friday

 With Election Day a little more than two weeks away, President Trump and Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in key battlegrounds Friday. Meantime, there are..
CBS News

Intel community fears Russia targeted Giuliani to discredit Biden

 President Trump was given a heads up in 2019 that Russian intelligence was feeding his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, disinformation about Joe Biden, CBS News has..
CBS News

Trump touts COVID-19 recovery, holds large rally in Iowa despite White House guidelines

 President Trump held a rally with around 5,000 supporters in Iowa on Wednesday night, even though White House coronavirus task force guidelines state that..
CBS News

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist

Microphones can be muted during presidential debate responses

 The candidates' microphones will be muted in Thursday's presidential debate when one of the candidates is giving his uninterrupted response. Ed O'Keefe has the..
CBS News

Trump slams Dr. Fauci, downplays coronavirus as cases rise across U.S.

 President Trump launched new attacks against Dr. Anthony Fauci on the campaign trail Monday, calling the nation's top infectious disease expert a "disaster." CBS..
CBS News

Trump struggles in key swing states, hurt by virus response

 President Trump held two rallies in Arizona on Monday in an attempt to turn the tide against former Vice President Joe Biden, who could become the first..
CBS News

Biden to prep for debate as campaign focuses on battleground states

 CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports on the latest from the 2020 campaign trail.
CBS News

Lil Dicky Strips Down to Support Joe Biden, 50 Cent Endorses President Trump | Billboard News [Video]

Lil Dicky Strips Down to Support Joe Biden, 50 Cent Endorses President Trump | Billboard News

Lil Dicky Strips Down to Support Joe Biden, 50 Cent Endorses President Trump | Billboard News

Duration: 02:24
President Trump To Take Part In Presidential Debate [Video]

President Trump To Take Part In Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump says he will participate in Thursday night's presidential debate with Joe Biden on Thursday night.

Duration: 02:07
Trump To Participate In Final Debate, Upset About Mics Being Muted [Video]

Trump To Participate In Final Debate, Upset About Mics Being Muted

President Donald Trump says he'll participate in Thursday night's second and final presidential debate, but he's not happy about the changes the debate commission has made. Natalie Brand reports.

Duration: 02:01

Trump Campaign Says He’ll Still Debate Despite New Mic-Muting Rule

Trump Campaign Says He’ll Still Debate Despite New Mic-Muting Rule President Trump’s campaign said he will still attend Thursday’s debate against Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced a new...
The Wrap

Trump and Biden’s Mics to Be Muted at Times During Next Debate

Trump and Biden’s Mics to Be Muted at Times During Next Debate Donald Trump and Joe Biden will each take turns being muted while the other is speaking at Thursday’s presidential debate, the debate commission said on Monday...
The Wrap

Speaking Up! Donald Trump & Joe Biden’s Next Debate Will Feature Muted Microphones

 It’s a (much-needed) first. The Commission on Presidential Debates revealed new rules that will require President Donald Trump and Joe Biden to use muted...
OK! Magazine

pineywoozle

Penny 🐝 LendUsYourEars ^~^ ^•^ RT @OPCGhost: I'm gonna leak Trump's debate talking points to the Biden campaign. "Blah, blah, weirdo, Hunter, Obama, huge, blah, blah, Le… 10 minutes ago

OPCGhost

Fred Harding I'm gonna leak Trump's debate talking points to the Biden campaign. "Blah, blah, weirdo, Hunter, Obama, huge, blah… https://t.co/i9dH0i5Viz 36 minutes ago

johnnyreed314

[email protected] @JessicaTarlov you trying to sell us that Joe biden's is in his basement prepping for the debate he's hiding from… https://t.co/fDjuA6kDTy 54 minutes ago

bg_matthews

BG MATTHEWS RT @EnricoPalazzo83: @dbongino Biden’s in the basement till Thursday! So much for the campaign trail - claims debate prep or is he dodging… 1 hour ago

SamGold20612854

Sam Golden RT @BlairBrandt: Trump went from the hospital to 3 rallies a day on the campaign trail. Biden went from CCP business partner to Zoom-enth… 2 hours ago

listen2angels

Bella Jackson @dbongino Why is Biden off the campaign trail ? He has 47 years of debate experience and he needs 4 days of debate… https://t.co/lqZRZ5O78H 2 hours ago

NoPaint_NoGaint

Just you wait... @EliTheAverage @haze_martha @MontyBoa99 @seanmdav Biden has been in politics for 47 years and he can’t debate witho… https://t.co/PlyShUxzLU 2 hours ago

josephax

Joseph Ax President Trump is campaigning in Pennsylvania, while Joe Biden is off the trail (presumably to do debate prep), tw… https://t.co/Z3leNxk4Oj 3 hours ago