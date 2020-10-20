|
Trump and Biden prepare for final presidential debate
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have their mics muted when their opponent gets 2 minutes to speak during their final debate Thursday night. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid and CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss the reactions from both campaigns, and their strategies moving forward.
