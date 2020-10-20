Global  
 

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele endorses Biden

CBS News Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
"Now, I'm a lifelong Republican – and I'm still a Republican. But this ballot is how we restore the soul of our nation," said Michael Steele, who called Joe Biden "a good man."
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Officially Endorses Biden

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Officially Endorses Biden 00:56

 Former Republic National Committee Chair, Michael Steele has officially endorsed Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden after joining a ‘Never Trump’ GOP group in August. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

