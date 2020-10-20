|
Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele endorses Biden
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
"Now, I'm a lifelong Republican – and I'm still a Republican. But this ballot is how we restore the soul of our nation," said Michael Steele, who called Joe Biden "a good man."
