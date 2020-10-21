Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to watch the final presidential debate

CBS News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News at Belmont University in Nashville, and topics include​ the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Final presidential debate preparations underway

Final presidential debate preparations underway 01:45

 Final preparations are underway at Belmont University for the final Presidential Debate of this election season, with just 13 days to go before Election Day.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kristen Welker Kristen Welker American television journalist

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate [Video]

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and graduated from Harvard College in 1998. Welker has been a White House correspondent for NBC News since 2011.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Kristen Welker: 5 things to know about the moderator of Thursday's presidential debate

 Kristen Welker has been criticized by President Trump as "terrible & unfair." Get to know the White House correspondent ahead of the last debate.
USATODAY.com

Ahead of 3rd debate, Trump again goes after moderator. This time it's NBC's Kristen Welker he calls 'unfair.'

 Trump praised Welker in the past, complementing her in January for landing a gig on NBC's "Today" show. "They made a very wise decision," Trump said.
USATODAY.com

COVID-19, climate change among topics for presidential debate

 NBC News' Kristen Welker is moderating the final presidential debate, which will take place on October 22.
CBS News

Belmont University Belmont University Christian liberal arts university in Nashville, Tennessee


Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

 Nashville, Tennessee: Carrie Underwood already had the most CMT Music Awards of any artist, but she'll need to make more room on her shelf. The superstar picked..
WorldNews

Trump and Biden take different campaign approaches ahead of debate

 President Trump continues holding campaign rallies while his Democratic opponent Joe Biden is not on the trail as he prepares for Thursday's debate. CBSN..
CBS News

Singer Ashley McBryde on her first time hosting the CMT Music Awards

 Country star Ashley McBryde is co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards. She joins "CBS This Morning" live from Nashville to discuss her first-time hosting gig...
CBS News
Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate [Video]

Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate

President Donald Trump implored supporters in Nevada on Sunday to cast ballots early in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, while Democrat Joe Biden urged North Carolina residents to "go vote today," as the final presidential debate looms later this week. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lawmakers expect from the final presidential debate [Video]

Lawmakers expect from the final presidential debate

Lawmakers are expecting to hear a lot of talk about policy and hope for civility among the candidates.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:44Published
Belmont to host final presidential debate [Video]

Belmont to host final presidential debate

Belmont will be hosting the final presidential debate Thursday, which officials hope will be much needed exposure for Nashville.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:14Published
Trump, Biden to face off in final debate of the election season [Video]

Trump, Biden to face off in final debate of the election season

The final presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday evening. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will meet in-person in Nashville, Tennessee. 23ABC's Bayan Wang spoke to a..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 04:11Published

Tweets about this