How to watch the final presidential debate
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News at Belmont University in Nashville, and topics include the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
Kristen Welker American television journalist
Kristen Welker: 5 things to know about the moderator of Thursday's presidential debateKristen Welker has been criticized by President Trump as "terrible & unfair." Get to know the White House correspondent ahead of the last debate.
Ahead of 3rd debate, Trump again goes after moderator. This time it's NBC's Kristen Welker he calls 'unfair.'Trump praised Welker in the past, complementing her in January for landing a gig on NBC's "Today" show. "They made a very wise decision," Trump said.
COVID-19, climate change among topics for presidential debateNBC News' Kristen Welker is moderating the final presidential debate, which will take place on October 22.
Belmont University Christian liberal arts university in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States
Trump and Biden take different campaign approaches ahead of debatePresident Trump continues holding campaign rallies while his Democratic opponent Joe Biden is not on the trail as he prepares for Thursday's debate. CBSN..
